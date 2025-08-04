The St. Louis Cardinals sit a game below .500 and will spend the remainder of the season looking toward the future. With two months remaining, all eyes are on the team's top prospect, JJ Wetherholt.

As they should be.

Wetherholt, also ranked the No. 16 prospect in baseball per MLB, has excelled at Triple-A Memphis since his promotion. In 16 games, he is hitting .344 with six home runs and a 1.179 OPS. He has also struck out only eight times in 61 at bats and has a pair of stolen bases for good measure.

The 22-year-old West Virginia University alum has been in the Cardinals' system for just over a year after St. Louis drafted him seventh overall last July. He played 29 games in A-ball last year before beginning 2025 in Double-A. In 62 games with Double-A Springfield, he hit .300 with seven homers, leading to his most recent call-up.

As an infielder, Wetherholt has seen the most action at shortstop, but has also played second base and played third in college. With the Cardinals' middle infield solidified for the remainder of the season with Brendan Donovan and Masyn Winn, it's not likely he would see much action in 2025 at either position. But Nolan Arenado is now on the injured list with a right shoulder strain, opening up a spot for him to see consistent time. Perhaps not coincidentally, Wetherholt made his first start of his professional career at third base on Sunday.

There is no timeline for Arenado's return, and considering he's in the midst of the worst offensive season of his pro career and the Cardinals have nothing to play for, there's no reason to rush him back.

The team expects Winn and probably Donovan to be part of their future plans, but the Cardinals have also tried multiple times to trade Arenado. If they are finally successful this offseason, Wetherholt can start in his place next season. Otherwise, the Cardinals will have to pivot.

More St. Louis Cardinals News
St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn (0) turns the first half of a double play ahead of second baseman Brendan Donovan (33) in the second inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.
Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn’s confident take on post All-Star break playRussell Steinberg ·
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Sonny Gray (54) looks on after giving up a one run single to Washington Nationals left fielder James Wood (not pictured) during the third inning at Busch Stadium.
Cardinals rumors: 3 players who refused to waive no-trade clause at deadlineTroy Finnegan ·
St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) walks back to the dugout after striking out in the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium.
Cardinals make Nolan Arenado IL move after trade deadlineAbdullah Imran ·
St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) in the eighth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.
Cardinals make concerning Nolan Arenado injury roster moveChristopher Hennessy ·
Texas Rangers General Manager Chris Young before the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in game two of the 2023 World Series at Globe Life Field.
Rangers trade with Cardinals for bullpen help after Merrill Kelly dealAlex House ·
St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Ryan Helsley (56) reacts after the Cardinals defeated the San Diego Padres at Busch Stadium.
Ryan Helsley trade grades for Mets, CardinalsZachary Howell ·