The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the St Louis Cardinals 5-3 on Wednesday to lose the three-game series. They were winning in the eighth inning, partly thanks to a Shohei Ohtani homer, before a brutal error handed the Redbirds the lead. While there was still time left in the game, they were not able to mount a comeback. When asked about the tough loss, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts gave a blunt answer.

"Never feels good." Dave Roberts addresses the media after the #Dodgers lose to the Cardinals 5-3 to drop the series. pic.twitter.com/OXS0OhIFHA — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) August 6, 2025

“Never feels good. Shohei was really good today,” Roberts said of Ohtani, who was the starting pitcher. “The pitching, fastball command, fantastic, really impressive. We figured he would come back and really feel the baseball well today, which he did. And then offensively, the walk, the homer, just really looked good.”

Then, the Dodgers manager was asked about the play that lost them the game. Cardinals' outfielder roped a single into left-center field that tied the game at three. The throw comes into third base, where Alex Freeland could not tag out the runner. He then tried to throw the ball to Miguel Rojas at second, as Walker was advancing on the throw. The game-winning run scored.

Now that's a brutal way to lose the lead pic.twitter.com/k4E5GAoSou — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 6, 2025

“In that play right there, [centerfielder] Andy [Pages] felt he had a shot there, kept the throw down, and we secured it at third base. I just felt right there that Alex did not make a good throw. So, that's that. And that happens, and he'll learn from it. If he felt like he had a chance at the guy on second base, it's the right play. Just gotta secure the throw.”

The Dodgers did not win the game or the series against the Cardinals. They are now 10-17 since July 4, losing a lot of ground to the San Diego Padres in the NL West. This loss brings San Diego within 2.5 games as the summer heats up.