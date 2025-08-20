The 2025 version of Nolan Arenado cannot help the St. Louis Cardinals (62-64). Since the All-Star break, the Redbirds have blown several chances to make serious headway in the National League Wild Card standings, losing four of six games to the Colorado Rockies (currently on four-game winning streak) and getting outscored 7-0 across a two-day stretch versus the Miami Marlins. Simply put, they do not look like a playoff-caliber club.

Nevertheless, the injured Arenado is determined to rejoin the Cardinals and help them finish the season strong. The eight-time All-Star and 10-time Gold Glove winner is making gradual progress in his recovery for a right shoulder strain that he suffered at the end of July. He revealed the next steps in his rehab on Tuesday.

“Nolan Arenado said this afternoon he hopes to begin taking swings by Friday and is optimistic he'll be able to start a throwing program next week,” Katie Woo of The Athletic reported. “He plans to play again this season, though that timetable is still TBD. ‘Pain is going down, definitely getting there.'”

This will mark the first time Arenado has played less than 144 games in a 162-game season since 2014, so one can understand why he is motivated to return. The 34-year-old prides himself on his durability and wants to be there for his teammates. Through all the trade rumors and offensive struggles, Arenado has remained committed to the Cardinals. Fans only wish his bat had the same level of dedication.

Nolan Arenado continues to scuffle

Any hopes that Arenado can enjoy a resurgence during the remainder of his hefty contract are rapidly vanishing amid what is the worst year of his borderline Hall of Fame career. He is batting .235 with only 10 home runs and 43 RBIs through 96 games. His .366 slugging percentage and .660 are even more jarring. Arenado's defense, while still solid, is nowhere near strong enough to compensate for abysmal offensive production.

The question then becomes this: Does St. Louis truly benefit from inserting the veteran third baseman back into the lineup? Nolan Gorman is currently occupying the hot corner in Arenado's absence, a development that could affect the franchise going forward. The 2018 first-round draft pick wields impressive power but is a .223 lifetime hitter. The Cards may want to see if he can finally obtain some needed balance at the plate in his age-25 campaign.

Cardinals could have a dilemma on their hands

If Gorman can rise to the occasion, then the organization may head into 2026 feeling a little better about the roster's long-term standing. Although St. Louis is slated to pay Arenado $31 million across the next two seasons, he is unlikely to factor into its future plans. Considering the Cardinals are five and a half games behind the New York Mets for the final NL playoff slot, they may have to decide what is more important: prioritizing 2026 and beyond, or rolling the dice on a potential late-season revival.

Many fans will argue that the former is more prudent, but maybe, just maybe, a healthy Nolan Arenado can make a big enough difference in the final stretch. Oli Marmol's squad is in the midst of a road series versus the Marlins (lead 4-2 at time of print) and then visits the Tampa Bay Rays before returning home to face the last-place Pittsburgh Pirates for four games.

If St. Louis can correct its recent missteps and capitalize on this favorable stretch, it will have a prime opportunity to take a sizable leap forward in a potentially key three-game set against the Cincinnati Reds (in Great American Ball Park). While there are admittedly a lot of “ifs” in this scenario, there is still a slightly visible postseason path. Perhaps Arenado's reliable glove, along with a possibly rejuvenated swing, can help the Cardinals trudge their way through it.

Before that can even become a reality, however, this team must rack up victories in the present. While the five-time Silver Slugger continues to nurse his shoulder, St. Louis is trying to win back-to-back games for the first time in more than a week.