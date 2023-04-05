Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

The St. Louis Cardinals lost to the Atlanta Braves and now have some tensions to heal in the clubhouse. Tyler O’Neill got called out by manager Oliver Marmol for his “unacceptable” effort on a key play.

Down 4-1 with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning, O’Neill ran to home from second base after a hit into right field. Ronald Acuña Jr.’s strong arm gunned him down. the Cardinals manager was not happy as he discussed O’Neill’s effort on the pivotal base run to home plate, according to Katie Woo of The Athletic.

“We got a lot of guys playing hard. That’s not our style of play regarding the effort rounding the bag there,” Marmol said, via The Athletic. “It’s unacceptable. That’s pretty clear, right? That there is an effort thing. You don’t go out there and work on running hard.”

O’Neill is known for his speed and claims he got a good jump after the hit. The Cardinals’ new center fielder refuted his manager’s claim, sounding like someone understandably offended that their effort was questioned.

“I think (Marmol) was pretty blunt about it,” O’Neill said. “He didn’t think I gave the best effort. You know, I’m out here every day grinding my ass off, giving it my all and trying to stay on the field for 160 games out here…I’m trying to score that run of course. I’m not there to dog it, at all. Those are pretty strong words from him, so that’s good to know.”

The Cardinals are 2-3 so far in the 2023 season.