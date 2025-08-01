The St Louis Cardinals sold off a few pieces ahead of the MLB trade deadline, including closer Ryan Helsley. But they are still 5.5 games out of the final Wild Card spot with an outside shot of making the postseason. The Cardinals made an injury move on Friday involving Nolan Arenado that could set them back even further.

“The St. Louis Cardinals will place third baseman Nolan Arenado on the 10-day injured list with a right shoulder injury before Friday’s game against the San Diego Padres, team sources told The Athletic,” Katie Woo wrote. “Arenado’s shoulder issues date to early July. He missed a handful of games trying to avoid the IL and hoped resting over the All-Star break would alleviate the discomfort.”

Arenado has struggled offensively since the All-Star Break, leading to the Cardinals selling at the deadline. He has a .159 batting average and .417 OPS in 12 games since the break. The Redbirds are just 3-9 in those games, knocking them further back in the playoff race.

The Cardinals were actively shopping Arenado in the offseason, trying to work around his no-trade clause. They reportedly agreed to a deal with the Houston Astros, which he declined. He is under contract through 2027, with the no-trade clause expiring before the final season.

The Cardinals do not have a timetable for Arenado's return, but he is out for at least the next ten days. Those games come against the San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Chicago Cubs. A continued losing streak could knock the Cardinals completely out of the race, and not having Arenado won't help matters.

Woo later reported that Nolan Gorman has been activated off the injured list as the corresponding move. They also called up Ryan Fernandez, Roddery Muñoz, and Andre Granillo to replace the traded players.

The Cardinals and Padres start a three-game series on Friday night.

More St. Louis Cardinals News
Texas Rangers General Manager Chris Young before the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in game two of the 2023 World Series at Globe Life Field.
Rangers trade with Cardinals for bullpen help after Merrill Kelly dealAlex House ·
St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Ryan Helsley (56) reacts after the Cardinals defeated the San Diego Padres at Busch Stadium.
Ryan Helsley trade grades for Mets, CardinalsZachary Howell ·
image thumbnail
1 last-minute trade St. Louis Cardinals must complete before 2025 deadlineGarrett Kerman ·
St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Phil Maton (88) delivers a pitch against the Cincinnati Reds in the seventh inning at Busch Stadium. Among the relievers the Rangers are pursuing ahead of the MLB Trade Deadline, according to a source briefed on their discussions: The St. Louis Cardinals’ Phil Maton and Kansas City Royals’ Hunter Harvey.
MLB rumors: Rangers linked to Cardinals, Royals relievers at trade deadlineYasmin Edañol ·
St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Lars Nootbar (21) makes a catch during the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Cardinals face potential fire sale ahead of the MLB trade deadline, with Astros and Phillies targeting Lars Nootbaar among trade candidates.
MLB rumors: Astros, Phillies targeting potential Cardinals fire saleYasmin Edañol ·
St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Ryan Helsley (56) reacts after the Cardinals defeated the San Diego Padres at Busch Stadium
MLB rumors: How Mets, Phillies ‘stunned’ rivals with trade deadline bombshellsChristopher Hennessy ·