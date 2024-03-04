The Boston Celtics showed no mercy on Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors, mopping the floor of TD Garden using the Dubs in a 140-88 demolition of the Western Conference franchise on Sunday. And they did it despite missing the services of big man Kristaps Porzingis, a fact that Boston legend Paul Pierce felt he had to remind everyone of following the game.
“Dat was without Porzingis the cheat code 😳😳😳😳😳,” Pierce posted on X (formerly Twitter).
The Celtics didn't miss Porzingis, especially with Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum taking turns in punishing the Warriors. Brown finished with a game-high 29 points on 11-for-19 shooting from the field and 2-for-2 from the free throw line, as he capitalized on a failed defensive strategy by the Warriors. Tatum, on the other hand, added 27 points on 9-for-13 shooting from the floor and 5-for-5 from the foul line.
Whatever the Celtics were not able to get from Porzingis because of his absence, they got from those healthy enough to suit up against the Warriors. Take for example the pair of Peyton Pritchard and Sam Hauser, who both came off the bench and combined for 31 points.
Porzingis, who is averaging 20.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per contest so far in the 2023-24 NBA season, was sidelined in the Warriors game because of a left quad contusion. It doesn't sound like a serious injury, so he can be expected to be back in action as soon as Tuesday when the Celtics kick off a five-game road trip versus the Cleveland Cavaliers.