The Golden State Warriors ended their week with a loud thud, as they got demolished by Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics in Beantown on Sunday. Brown was a force on the floor all game long, and his dominance can be attributed to a Golden State plan that blew up on the Warriors' faces.
After the game, Warriors forward Draymond Green said that Golden State decided to try sagging off on defense against Brown.
“I thought it was fun to try. I was actually all for it,” Green said, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic. “It didn’t work. Oh well. We move on,” the Warriors versatile defensive weapon added. Green also shared that the plan was only finalized by the team just 15 minutes after they emerged from the locker room.
Curry also voiced out the same story, while also saying that it was a decision made as a team (h/t Bobby Manning of Celtics on CLNS).
“Draymond Green said the #Warriors came up with their defensive game plan shortly before it started. Steph Curry called it a joint decision between coaches and the team’s leaders, and that it blew up and impacted Golden State’s offense.”
Brown surely made the Warriors pay for that strategy, as he picked apart Golden State's defense for a game-high 29 points on 11-for-19 shooting from the field and 5-for-10 shooting from behind the arc. With the Warriors giving space to Brown, the Celtics forward was able to score on different levels.
Curry, meanwhile, played just 17 minutes in the blowout and scored just four points on a salty 2-for-13 shooting from the floor. Green had six points, four rebounds, and two assists in the 140-88 loss.