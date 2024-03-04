The Boston Celtics have consistently been the best team in the NBA this season. The Celtics impressive play hit a new high on Sunday when they demolished the Golden State Warriors, 140-88. The Celtics held a 44-point lead at halftime and just continued to cruise in the second half. It was a great birthday present for Celtics star Jayson Tatum who spoke about the big win after the game via Celtics insider Marc D'Amico.
“It's up there. It's a great birthday,” Tatum said. “I got to do what I love in front of the best fans in the world and get a win, and enjoy the rest of the day with my family.”
In the Celtics win against the Warriors, Jayson Tatum finished with 27 points, three rebounds, five assists and one steal. He shot 9-13 from the field, 4-5 from three point range and a perfect 5-5 from the free throw line. Tatum was named to his fifth consecutive All-Star appearance and has put his name in the MVP conversation.
Tatum has played in 56 games this season at a little less than 36 minutes per game. He's been averaging 27.1 points per game, 8.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 47.6 percent shooting from the field, 36.4 percent shooting from the three point line and 82.6 percent shooting from the free throw line.
The win improved the Celtics to 48-12 and further increased their lead in the Eastern Conference standings. They have won 11 straight games and are shaping up to have homecourt advantage throughout the entire playoffs.