Darnell Nurse has a surprising car collection. Nurse is a defenseman for the Edmonton Oilers after they selected him seventh overall at the 2013 NHL Draft. If he's not playing for the Oilers, Nurse plays for the Canadian national team on the international stage.

The Oilers star has been playing for the national team since his youth days, taking bronze medals at the U17 World Championship and IIHF U18 World Championship. He also helped Canada win gold at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup and the IIHF World Junior Championship.

At the senior level, Nurse has continued to make his country proud. He helped Canada finish fourth at the 2018 Ice Hockey World Championship. A year later, they improved their finish by taking home the silver medal.

Given Nurse's contributions to hockey, have you ever wondered what kind of cars an NHL star like him drives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Darnell Nurse's surprising $90K car collection, with photos.

He has earned nearly $53 million in his career after Nurse signed an eight-year, $74 million contract extension with the Oilers in 2021. Thanks to a respectable career in the NHL, it isn't surprising that the Oilers player can afford to live in luxury. This includes owning some lavish rides.

However, unlike other professional athletes, it seems that Nurse likes to keep his car collection small. Nurse only owns a pair of rides. Nonetheless, both cars are considered dream cars by many people around the world.

2. Mercedes-Benz C-Class

The cheapest car in Nurse's collection is the Mercedes-Benz C-Class. For this luxury sedan, the Canadian national team mainstay shelled out around $44,990.

Although it's the less pricey car in her garage, there's no doubt that the Mercedes-Benz C-Class is one of the best sedans in the market. Staying true to the brand, the Mercedes-Benz C-Class finds a way to marry both style and performance. In fact, it's easily an icon of class and luxury that becomes an instant head turner on the streets.

Aside from a sporty look that catches anyone's attention on the streets, this top-of-the-line sedan also possesses a handful of interior amenities, including premium leather seats, a massive screen, and plenty of other advanced tech.

This should provide Nurse with some comfortable rides, especially coming after a tough training session or game. Furthermore, cruising around the city should get a lot better with the Mercedes-Benz C-Class.

The Mercedes-Benz C-Class gets its power from a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. This allows it to produce 192 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. On the other hand, the Mercedes-Benz C-Class has no problems when it comes to speed. This premium sedan can also go as fast as 135 mph with the assistance of a nine-speed transmission.

Given the features of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, it's safe to say that this top-of-the line sedan still deserves a special place in his garage even if it's the less pricey vehicle.

1. Ford Mustang

The most expensive car in Nurse's car collection is a Ford Mustang, which costs around $45,000. The Mustang is truly a powerful vehicle that easily stands out on the streets.

In fact, the Ice Hockey World Champion silver medalist certainly loves turning some heads when he takes out this muscle car for a spin thanks to its distinct roar that makes it one of the most coveted cars in the market. Moreover, any car collector will agree that the Mustang is worth every penny.

In terms of features, the Mustang boasts of a timeless exterior that never goes out of style. It's aggressiveness and sporty look is one of the main attractions of the Mustang.

On the other hand, any driver will surely have a pleasant driving experience with the Mustang as it certainly has no shortage of power. Moreover, its lavish interior should provide a driving experience to any rider like no other regular car. Overall, it's easy to see why the Oilers star just had to pick one up for himself.

The Mustang derives its power from a 5.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine. It produces 400 horsepower and 515 lb-ft of torque. Furthermore, equipped with a seven-speed automated manual transmission, it easily can reach a full speed of 165 mph.

On the other hand, it has no problems with acceleration. In fact, the Mustang is capable of going from 0 to 60 mph in just a little more than three seconds with ease.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Darnell Nurse's surprising $90K car collection.