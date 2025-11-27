It isn't just Edmonton Oilers fans hoping their goaltending nightmare will soon end. Fans around the league are likely sick of hearing about potential trades and whether Edmonton will ever figure it out. It's looking like the worst it has ever been for Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard, which seems to be forcing the Oilers' hand. It looks like the Oilers' source for a goalie trade could come from the Pittsburgh Penguins and Tristan Jarry.

NHL analyst and former goaltender Kevin Weekes reported on social media that Jarry is among the players the Oilers are targeting in their quest to improve in the crease. The Penguins have the opposite problem of the Oilers in that their crease is getting too crowded with capable goaltenders, and Jarry could be the odd-man out. He is the youngest of the group, which also features Arturs Silovs and Sergei Murashov, making him an easy trade candidate for a team aiming to get younger.

Jarry already has ties to the City of Edmonton, as he played his junior hockey there with the Oil Kings. He was a two-time Western Hockey League Champion, one-time Memorial Cup Champion, led the WHL in goals-against average twice, and led the league in save percentage once in four years with the club.

After some struggles last season, Tristan Jarry regained his form in eight games this year, recording a 2.53 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage. The goaltender's trade value was low last season, and there's an argument that general manager Kyle Dubas should cash in now when it is at its highest.