The Los Angeles Lakers heaved a collective sigh of relief after nearly blowing a 20-point lead against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center on Sunday. The Lakers escaped with a two-point win, 116-114, to return to the win column.

There were scary moments for the Purple and Gold, especially after Dillon Brooks nailed the go-ahead three-pointer, 114-113, with only 12.2 seconds left. Fortunately for the Lakers, Brooks was called for a technical foul after bumping James.

The 40-year-old James went to the line to shoot the technical free throw, but he missed. He, however, atoned for it by making two of three free throws after getting fouled by Devin Booker from beyond the arc with only three seconds remaining.

Lakers coach JJ Redick admitted that he was surprised that James took the technical free throw.

“Guys were out on the court, Luka and I talked, I thought Luka was gonna shoot it, I walked back (to the bench), LeBron was on the free throw line and shot it. I don't know what the dialogue on the court was,” said Redick after the game.

“Early in the season, we kind of designated who's gonna shoot the technicals. Every team is different. Sometimes it's the superstar, sometimes it's the best free-throw shooter, sometimes it's the guy who maybe needs to see the ball go into the basket. It's all situational. But Luka should have shot that.”

James finished with 26 points, going 9-of-14 from the charity stripe. He also had a game-saving block against Grayson Allen.

Luka Doncic led the Lakers with 29 points, including 13-of-14 free throws. He, however, struggled from the field with 7-of-25 shooting.

Despite the erratic finish, James said they had the “last laugh” against the Suns, crediting their physicality.