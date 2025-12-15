The Indianapolis Colts came up just short Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, falling 18-16 on a last-second field goal, but the result hardly told the full story. In a move that felt desperate just days earlier, Philip Rivers’ stunning return from a nearly five-year retirement delivered something the Colts badly needed — stability at quarterback.

After the game, head coach Shane Steichen made it clear that the performance exceeded expectations, given the circumstances.

“I'm very encouraged, there's no question about it,” said Steichen in the post-game press conference. “For him to go out there and do what he did after five years off, to have a chance to win it and get a game winning field goal, close to it obviously with 40 seconds left in an hostile environment against top defense, just shows his commitment to coming back and playing the way he did and fighting like crazy for his teammates. And I thought it was pretty awesome to see.”

Pressed into action after Daniel Jones was lost for the season with a torn Achilles, Rivers started against one of the NFL’s toughest defenses in one of the league’s loudest environments.

Article Continues Below

His stat line was modest, though, in this particular outing with 120 passing yards, one touchdown, and one interception. However, the veteran operated efficiently and kept the Colts competitive until the final moments.

Rivers also delivered a stunning moment late in the first half, pumping his fist after tossing an eight-yard touchdown to Josh Downs, his first scoring pass since January 2021. At 44 years old, Rivers became just the fifth quarterback in NFL history to throw a touchdown at that age or older.

While the loss dropped Indianapolis to 8-6 and further complicated its playoff path, the performance showed why the Colts believed Rivers was the right option for a team trying to halt a late-season slide.

With three games remaining, Indianapolis may still be searching for wins, but Rivers’ return proved the gamble wasn’t just about nostalgia; it was about giving the locker room a chance to fight.