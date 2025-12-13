The Edmonton Oilers (14-11-6) are ready to see what their new goaltender can do. Tristan Jarry, the man who could be the franchise's biggest X-factor in the short-term, is expected to start in net for Saturday's showdown with the Toronto Maple Leafs (14-11-5), at least based on the photo that NHL insider Elliotte Friedman recently posted on X.

Edmonton general manager Stan Bowman invested a decent amount of capital to make what he believes is a crucial upgrade at a crucial position. The Oilers traded goalie Stuart Skinner, defenseman Brett Kulak and a 2029 second-round draft selection to the Pittsburgh Penguins for Jarry and forward Sam Poulin. Given that superstar Connor McDavid signed only a two-year contract extension in October, there should be an extremely high sense of urgency pulsating through Rogers Place.

This midseason acquisition reflects as much.

Tristan Jarry in the starter’s net for Edmonton pic.twitter.com/lOX98ucCfx — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) December 13, 2025

Although Skinner has contributed to some great moments in Oilers history over the last couple of years, he has repeatedly stumbled in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Backup Calvin Pickard had to fill in last postseason before the Edmonton, Alberta native went on a red-hot run versus the Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars. Skinner faltered against the Florida Panthers, however. He has also been inconsistent during the 2025-26 campaign.

Jarry has been known to be erratic himself, though. The No. 44 overall pick in the 2013 NHL Draft had a rough time with the Penguins last season. He tallied a 3.12 goals against average and .892 save percentage in 36 games. Moreover, the 30-year-old has a poor track record in the playoffs (3.00 GAA in eight starts) and is frequently battling injuries. The risks are evident, but he is off to a nice start in 2025.

Tristan Jarry boasts a 2.66 GAA and .909 save percentage through 14 games this season. He did just give up four goals to the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday, but for the Oilers' sake, hopefully he got all the sloppy play out of his system. An important debut will take place in Scotiabank Arena. The puck drops at 7 p.m. ET.