The Edmonton Oilers are off to a sluggish start to a season with Stanley Cup expectations. A lot of conversation has been around their goaltending duo, which has left a lot to be desired. According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, they are in advanced talks to help fix that problem. The Oilers are closing in on a trade for Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry, according to Friedman.

“This is shaping up to be a very big day,” Friedman reported. “There is word is Edmonton is closing in on a pair of deals. Acquiring Tristan Jarry from Pittsburgh and Spencer Stastney from Nashville. We will see how it all unfolds.”

The Athletic's Chris Johnston reported that the Penguins got goalie Stuart Skinner, defenseman Brett Kulak, and a second-round pick back for Jarry. Both Skinner and Kulak will be unrestricted free agents on July 1. Friedman then reported that 24-year-old winger Samuel Poulin was going to Edmonton as well. He also confirmed that the pick is in 2029.

Jarry is due $5.375 million for two seasons after this one, which lines up his timeline with Connor McDavid's current contract. Considering the poor performances from Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard, Edmonton needed to make a move.

Spencer Stastney is a defenseman from the Nashville Predators with just 81 games of NHL experience. As Nashville continues to toil, they are selling off pieces. Edmonton gets a young, dynamic defenseman to add to their group, which could be big down the stretch. TSN's Pierre LeBrun reported that the Predators are getting a 2027 third-round pick for Stastney.

Spencer Stastney, reportedly acquired by EDM, is a left defenceman who has put up solid results in a depth role in Nashville. #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/Rur6EB9dqT — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) December 12, 2025

The headliner for the Oilers is Jarry, who will be asked to fix their goaltending problems. Edmonton ranks 29th in team save percentage at .879 through 31 games. Jarry has a .909 save percentage this year, so that would be a significant upgrade. They are in the top Wild Card spot in the Western Conference despite the horrendous defensive start.

Jarry has made eight playoff starts with a dreadful .891 save percentage. But that was a long time ago, with no starts since the 2022 postseason. The Penguins are in a playoff spot, but have other strong goaltenders in tow, including Arturs Silovs.