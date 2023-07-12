You may remember Todd Chrisley from the reality show Chrisley Knows Best, but he's also been convicted of financial crimes. Chrisley and his wife face a combined 19 years in prison and subsequent probation, although they're still working on appealing their case. In a recent interview, their daughter Savannah shared her experience visiting her parents in prison for the first time, per People.

“I was so afraid of going to visit my dad the first time and I just remember walking in that room and I'm in a room with all these guys and I say I never felt the presence of Jesus more than I did in that room at that time,” Savannah said on her Unlocked podcast, after her parents began their sentence on January 17.

“It was the craziest thing because you go in you see these smiles on people's faces and what we don't take a second to do is hear their stories — and what we also don't have in our system is therapy or proper guidance and so to be able to go into these prisons and be able to speak to these people would be so interesting,” she continued.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Both of the Chrisley Knows Best children have been vocal about their disagreements with the conviction and sentencing of their mom Julie and dad Todd Chrisley. Savannah once posted on Instagram: “I will never stop fighting for you! I love you mama and daddy.”

Another post by Savannah read: “The GOVERNMENT used lies in order to obtain a report on all financials. The GOVERNMENT said that we were involved in MONEY LAUNDERING and TERRORISM in order to obtain this specific report.”