The Dallas Cowboys will be going up against the Denver Broncos this week, and they may be without their key defender for the second straight week. Trevon Diggs missed last week after suffering a concussion at his house, and his status is up in the air this week, according to Jerry Jones.

“I think questionable for this week and we won't go past that. But questionable this week, real questionable,” Jones said via 105.3 The Fan.

Diggs has not practiced this week, and he's going to have to see the field at least once to have a chance at playing. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer doesn't even think that Diggs will practice on the final day, and didn't sound confident in him playing against the Broncos.

“I don’t think Trevon will be able to make it,” Schottenheimer said.

For now, DaRon Bland and Kaiir Elam will have to hold it down for the Cowboys, and they did a good job last week when they defeated the Commanders. The hope is that they can continue that strong play, and they will have a bigger challenge with receivers on the Broncos, such as Courtland Sutton and Marvin Mims Jr.

Hopefully, Diggs is able to return sooner rather than later, with a better chance of him returning in their next game.

Cowboys looking to add pieces to defense

The Cowboys' defense has struggled at times this season, and it's evident that's been a weakness of the team. At the same time, they have made strides, and Jones seems to be looking around to add some pieces to the unit, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

“Dallas views its defense as an ascending one,” said Schultz. “Especially when we consider the fact that they're getting back Demarvion Overshown, their star linebacker, who last season was really playing at an All-Pro caliber level. And it's so significant because Dallas views him as like a superstar mid-season acquisition in a trade.

“So, when you consider that, and the fact that the defense has shown some life, it's my understanding that Jerry Jones has been making phone calls potentially for the opportunity to go out and get another defensive player.”

If the Cowboys can add a defensive player to the group that will help them improve, and pair it with the offense, this team could be able to make some noise for the rest of the season.