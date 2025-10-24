The Chicago Bulls started off the season on a high note. On Wednesday, they upset the Detroit Pistons for a 115-111 victory at the United Center. While their veteran center, Nikola Vucevic, led the charge toward victory, Matas Buzelis was his second-in-command.

Altogether, Buzelis finished the game with 21 points, six rebounds, and three assists in 34 minutes of play. In the process, Buzelis achieved an exploit that even Michael Jordan didn't, per Bulls on CHSN. That is Buzelis became the youngest player in Bulls' history to score 20+ points in a season opener.

Matas Buzelis became the youngest Bulls player ever to have 20+ points in a season opener 🔥@ruthiepolinsky, @GabeRamirez, and @DavidHaugh break down his big night on The Chicago Lead ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/KaUfLGFr9f — Bulls on CHSN (@CHSN_Bulls) October 24, 2025

For comparison sakes, Jordan scored 16 points in his first season opener with the Bulls in 1984. At the time, he was a 21 year old rookie. Fast forward to 2025 and Buzelis is 21 years old and beginning his second season in Chicago.

A far cry from where Buzelis was a year ago. In the Bulls season opener against the New Orleans Pelicans in 2024, Buzelis played only five minutes and didn't score a single point. He managed to muster up an assist and two rebounds.

This year, Buzelis is looking to capitalize on a strong showing during the NBA Summer League. All the while, gunning for a NBA Most Improved Player Award.

Essentially trying to prove that he is to not be overlooked.

Matas Buzelis has a Jordan like confidence and impatience

When Jordan arrived in Chicago, he was an irreverent rookie who didn't wait his turn. The end results obviously speak for themselves.

Buzelis possesses those same attributes, looking for success in the here and now. Meanwhile, head coach Billy Donovan has encouraged Buzelis to hit the brakes before he goes off a metaphorical cliff, saying that Buzelis has not ‘arrived” yet.

Nevertheless, Buzelis is expected to take on a greater role in the follow of the Bulls offense. That is because Coby White is out with a calf injury.

The Bulls will play their second game of the season on the road against the Orlando Magic on Saturday.