The New York Knicks are 1-0 as they prepare to host the Boston Celtics on Friday. Despite some injuries, the Knicks defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 119-111 to start the season on a good note. As they prepare to play Boston, their injury report offers some hope with some updated news on OG Anunoby, Josh Hart, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Mitchell Robinson.

The injury report for the game against the Celtics lists four players. Significantly, Anunoby is probable to play as he deals with a left ankle sprain. The Knicks have upgraded Hart to questionable due to a lower back injury and lumbar spasms. Towns has a right-quad strain that he is dealing with. Lastly, Robinson has a left ankle injury that he is tending to, and the Knicks have already ruled him out.

Towns played through his injury and produced decent results, scoring 19 points on 5-for-12 shooting while hauling in 11 rebounds. Before the contest, the team noted his injury, but he still played. But Hart and Robinson did not play, leaving the Knicks shorthanded in their starting lineup and on their bench.

Hart has not played yet this season and is looking to get his first regular-season game action. Last season, he played a major role in the Game 2 victory over the Celtics, leading the team with 23 points as they rallied from a 12-point fourth-quarter deficit. While the Celtics are also dealing with their own ailments, namely the injury of Jayson Tatum, they still have a team that is capable of winning in the Garden.

While Hart has a chance to play, Robinson remains out. This means that the Knicks must monitor Towns' minutes. Ultimately, this means they will likely rely on Guerschon Yabusele, who played 12 minutes off the bench against the Cavs. Trey Jemison III also played seven minutes against the Cavs, and the Knicks might call on him in case Towns needs a breather. The Knicks hope to weather the storm as they host the Celtics, looking to go to 2-0.