The New York Jets are already heavy underdogs heading into their Week 8 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Now, their question for their first win of the 2025 season just got a lot harder. Two of their best players on both ends of the field are out, as WR Garrett Wilson and CB Sauce Gardner have been ruled out.

“Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson are OUT, per Aaron Glenn,” Zack Rosenblatt reported. “Tyrod Taylor, Josh Reynolds, Mason Taylor and Breece Hall are all questionable but he likes how they’re trending.”

Wilson went down with an injury during the Jets' loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 6. The star wide receiver was able to play through that injury in the game. Wilson's injury was eventually revealed to be a hyperextended knee, forcing the wide receiver to miss the first game of his NFL career in Week 7 against the Carolina Panthers.

Article Continues Below

Gardner, on the other hand, was active to start their game against the Panthers last week. However, he suffered a concussion during the game and did not return. The Jets cornerback did not practice in the days prior, leading to speculation that he would miss some time due to the concussion.

The Jets remain the only winless team in the NFL this season. It's been a season full of misery for the team, as they've struggled on both sides of the ball. The offense, in particular, has gone down the gutter, with New York scoring at an abysmally low rate through the past two games. It's led to major changes on that side, with Week 1 starter Justin Fields getting benched for Tyrod Taylor.

Taylor dealt with an injury during the Jets' latest practices, leading to speculation about whether Taylor would even play. Based on Rosenblatt's report, though, it seems like Taylor is in line to start against the Bengals. Cincinnati is coming off a clutch win against the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, and they're coming off a long week after playing in the TNF game last week.