Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle bit his tongue over a controversial call made in Thursday's 141-135 double-overtime loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. With 22.5 seconds left in double OT, the officials granted the Thunder a crucial timeout after Obi Toppin stole the ball and scored to trim the Pacers' deficit to four (139-135). Carlisle was livid over the play.

However, after the game, he chose to keep his thoughts about the referees to himself to avoid a hefty fine from the NBA, he said, per Pacers reporter Tony East.

“I'm not talking about the refs. If I talk about the refs, I'll be fined an exorbitant amount of money,” Carlisle said.

It's hard to say whether Carlisle was just disappointed with the play in question, which led the Pacers' head coach onto the floor to protest, or the officiating overall. Nearly half of Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's career-high 55 points came from the free-throw line, where he connected on a whopping 23-of-26 attempts. He also finished with eight rebounds, five assists, two steals, and one block, as fans accused the MVP of foul baiting on social media.

Ben Mathurin led the Pacers with 36 points and 11 rebounds. All-Star Pascal Siakam finished with 32 points and 15 rebounds, and Toppin added 20 points, five rebounds, and two steals off the bench.

Rick Carlisle's gritty message after Pacers loss vs. Thunder

After losing the season opener, Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle applauded his team's effort against the Thunder. The Pacers nearly upset the Thunder in their NBA Finals rematch to start the regular season, while the Thunder were coming off a double-overtime victory in their home opener at the Paycom Center.

Carlisle addressed his team's effort during his postgame media availability, per Indy Sports Legends' Tyler Smith.

“This group, it's grit. There's not gonna be any sugar pill to solve the challenges that are coming every night. We're just gonna have to have an attitude of loving the challenge of the NBA when you're not whole,” Carlisle said.

The Pacers, who many have projected as a fringe playoff team in the Eastern Conference, could have a better regular season than most anticipated.