Dominaria United Release Date: Lore, Set Details, and Mechanics

Magic the Gathering returns to Dominaria this Fall with Dominaria United. Here’s everything you need to know about Dominaria United including set details, release date, lore, and mechanics.

Dominaria United Release Date: September 9, 2022

Dominaria United is the ninety-third expansion of Magic the Gathering, and the Dominaria United release date will be on September 9, 2022. As part of the Standard block, the set is expected to also release in MTGA, and will have pre-release weekend events attached to it on September 2-8, 2022. Returning to Dominaria is also not just chosen randomly for this set, as Dominaria United will kick off a special event for the hobby: the 30th anniversary celebration of Magic: the Gathering.

Dominaria United Set Details

Just like most sets, Dominaria United will be sold in regular 16-card Draft Boosters, Collector Boosters, Set Boosters, four Commander Decks, and Bundle. New to this set are Jumpstart Booster packs, which replace the Theme Boosters from yesteryears. Meant to help set up casual play, Jumpstart Boosters allow players to have a themed way to play Jumpstart, which players can play with only two randomly-selected Jumpstart boosters for each player.

This expansion will have 281 cards, with each booster pack containing a guaranteed legendary card each, just like in Dominaria. There are forty legendary creatures across the entire set, along with 5 full-art “stained-glass” basic lands illustrated by Magali Villeneuve. Returning from previous sets are alternate card frames versions of cards.

Box Toppers also return in Dominaria United, featuring a series of 20 box topper promos referred to as “Legends Retold.” These cards are reimaginings of old Legends cards with more powerful effects that put them at par in today’s meta.

Dominaria United Jumpstart Packs

As mentioned above, this set replaces Themed Packs with Jumpstart Packs. Players can purchase two Jumpstart boosters and play a game of Magic against another player doing the same.

There are ten themes available in this set of Jumpstart packs, two for each color, with each one exemplifying a certain theme, either thematically or in flavor:

Coalition Corps (White) Coalition Legions (White) Mystic Mischief (Blue) Arcane Mischief (Blue) Totally Ruthless (Black) Totally Merciless (Black) Ready to Charge (Red) Ready to Attack (Red) Beast Territory (Green) Monster Territory (Green)

Dominaria United Lost Legends

Wizards of the Coast found old Legends cards in an old warehouse and has decided to give these away to players. Hence, the idea for Lost Legends was born, wherein one of these cards will be included in random Collector Booster packs sold in stores. These cards will appear in 3% of the boosters. However, not all cards from Legends was included in this promotion, as some cards may not pass today’s cultural sensitivity standards, or because some of the cards were lost over the years, or simply because Wizards of the Coast has cut ties with the original artist of the cards removed.

Dominaria United Promo Cards

Dominaria United will be launching with a couple of promotional cards included in purchases and events:

Alternate Art Llanowar Loamspeaker – Buy-a-Box promo

Alternate Full Arts of Touch the Spirit Realm, Workshop Warchief, and Shivan Devastator – Game Day promos

Full Arts of Spell Pierce, Gilded Goose, and textless Omnath, Locus of Creation – Store Championship promos

Serra Angel, Ball Lightning, and Fyndhorn Elves – 30th Anniversary Promos

Dominaria United Mechanics

In Dominaria United, the following mechanics will be present:

Double Kickers – Five cards with two colors of Kicker costs that get more effects the more they get kicked. It’s a mix of multikicker and the regular kicker, leading to cards with one color casting costs with three color identities in total.

(note: This list is still incomplete and will be updated as more information gets revealed and more cards get spoiled)

Dominaria United Story and Lore

Dominaria United’s story and lore will take us back to Dominaria, a staple plane in the Magic the Gathering multiverse, and in a story with high stakes that will determine the fate of not only Dominaria, but of the entire Multiverse as well.

With Nicol Bolas gone, another threat looms over Dominaria. Sheoldred, the Whispering One, Praetor of the Phyrexians, is arriving from Mirrodin. Karn returns to Dominaria to prepare for the Phyrexian invasion, looking back into Dominaria’s past to prepare for its future. Dominaria United will see the return of many familiar heroes and villains like Jhoira and Jaya, including the famous Gatewatch. Four sets will comprise the story of this epic arc, starting with Dominaria United and leading to Brother’s War, the next Standard Set, which is set to come out in November.