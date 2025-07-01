With the 2025 WNBA Commissioner's Cup concluding on Tuesday night, all eyes are on Caitlin Clark's injury status. The Indiana Fever star has missed the team's last two games leading into their pivotal matchup with the Minnesota Lynx.

Clark, who continues to deal with a groin injury, will be a game-time decision, according to head coach Stephanie White, as reported by Ben Pickman of The Athletic. White said the team will evaluate Clark after shootaround, as the Fever prioritizes the “big picture,” according to Pickman.

Clark suffered her groin injury on June 24 against the Seattle Storm, just five games after returning from a quad ailment. The series of issues has limited her to just nine of the Fever's first 16 games. While not off to the strongest start to the 2025 season, Clark has never struggled with injuries before and started all 40 games as a rookie.

Should Clark sit out another game, Sydney Colson will likely draw the start, with Kelsey Mitchell accepting more ball-handling duties. Colson has been filling in for Clark during most of her absences. However, White opted to start Aari McDonald in the Fever's most recent game against the Dallas Wings.

Caitlin Clark still setting records despite injury concerns

Despite her current injury concerns, Clark was recently named a captain of the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game. She will lead Team Clark against opposing captain Napheesa Collier, whom the Fever will face in the Commissioner's Cup Final.

Clark earned the nod after setting a new WNBA All-Star record with 1.2 million fan votes. Many of her peers had issues with Clark receiving votes despite her numbers being down from her rookie campaign. Regardless, Clark's popularity continues to rise, carrying the league to new heights.

Statistically, Clark is not off to the best start in her first nine games. While averaging a career-high 8.9 assists, her scoring and shooting numbers are down from 2024. Clark is hitting just 29.5 percent of her three-point attempts and averaging a league-high 5.9 turnovers per game. She shot just 1-for-23 from deep in her three games before suffering the groin injury.

Even if Clark does not play in the Commissioner's Cup Final, she figures to be safe to participate in the All-Star Game. The WNBA All-Star break is not until July 17, with the All-Star Game occurring on July 19.