The San Jose Sharks finished 2024-25 with the worst record in the NHL. But there are still young players on their team who have shown promise for the future. With a ton of cap space available on July 1, they could make a big splash before the day is over. But the Sharks started the day by signing William Eklund to a three-year contract extension.

“William Eklund signs a three-year extension with [the] Sharks carrying a $5.6M AAV,” TSN's Chris Johnston reported.

Eklund was drafted seventh overall by the Sharks in the 2022 NHL Draft. In 174 NHL games, he has scored 35 goals and 110 points, all before turning 23 years old. With a young offensive core of Macklin Celebrini, Will Smith, and Eklund, the future is bright in Northern California.

The Sharks also drafted Michael Misa second overall just last week. Those players give them a young forward unit full of talent that can help them contend in the future. Tyler Toffoli has been a great fit as the resident veteran to help usher them along. But bringing in a defenseman to bolster that group would be a smart move on July 1.

Eklund is the first of the Sharks' top draft picks to sign an extension. His deal can set the pace and the market for the other young players, which will be important to keep San Jose competitive. Keeping him under $6 million, even on a shorter term, is good for the future of Mike Grier's cap sheet.

William Eklund's brother Victor was also taken in the 2025 NHL Draft, but he is not a Shark. He went to the New York Islanders with the 16th overall pick.

