Throughout NBA history, the third overall draft pick has produced a ton of elite players. And this year, the Philadelphia 76ers are hoping they got another, when they selected V.J. Edgecombe out of Baylor University. Although it remains to be seen whether the Sixers' new rookie will be as great as advertised, it's worth taking the time to look at the best No. 3 picks in NBA history.

Check out the gallery.

10. Carmelo Anthony – 2003

Carmelo Anthony would've easily been the second overall pick of the 2003 NBA Draft if it weren't for a Detroit Pistons miscue. Nonetheless, Melo became one of the most dangerous scorers in the NBA, having starred for both the Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks. Aside from having 10 All-Star Game appearances, he also became a scoring champion in 2013.

9. Pau Gasol – 2001

Originally drafted by the Atlanta Hawks with the third overall pick at the 2001 NBA Draft, Pau Gasol emerged as the focal point for the Memphis Grizzlies before playing second fiddle to Kobe Bryant with the Los Angeles Lakers. Gasol proved to be the missing piece for the Bryant-led Purple and Gold. With the Spanish big man in tow, the Lakers secured back-to-back NBA titles.

8. Dominique Wilkins – 1982

One of the biggest reasons the 1980s Atlanta Hawks were exciting was due to Dominique Wilkins. The third overall pick of the 1982 NBA Draft was electrifying stadiums with thunderous dunks, even taking the Slam Dunk Contest Championship twice. Furthermore, Wilkins was easily the main man on offense for Atlanta, earning nine All-Star Game appearances and seven All-NBA Team selections. He also led the league in scoring during the 1985-86 season.

7. Jayson Tatum – 2017

The Boston Celtics front office pulled off a series of roster moves that allowed them to form a championship core. One was using the third overall pick of the 2017 NBA Draft to select Jayson Tatum. He proved to be an ultimate heartbreaker for both the Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Lakers, teams that selected with the first and second picks. He went on to become a six-time NBA All-Star while helping the Celtics capture championship banner No. 18.

6. Jaylen Brown – 2016

Speaking of the same Celtics squad, one of the first-round draft picks acquired by Boston eventually turned into Jaylen Brown a year prior. Like Tatum, Brown proved to be a heartbreaker for both the Sixers and Lakers. The Celtics ultimately leaned on Brown to lead them to the 2024 NBA Championship, crowning him as the Finals MVP.

5. Joel Embiid – 2014

The Process Era for the Sixers was littered with lottery pick disappointments. However, if there's a lottery pick that turned out to be right, it'd be the selection of Joel Embiid at the 2014 NBA Draft with the third overall pick. Although injury-riddled, Embiid is still among the best centers in the league. In fact, his 2023 NBA MVP is a clear manifestation of his dominance when healthy.

4. Luka Doncic – 2018

Luka Doncic was at the center of the 2025 NBA trade deadline, when Dallas Mavericks fans were extremely disappointed after the front office traded him away to the Lakers for Anthony Davis. They had all the reasons to be angry, given that Luka was selected with the third overall pick at the 2018 NBA Draft mainly to become the face of the franchise in the present and future.

To make matters worse, Doncic was just fresh from leading Dallas to a Finals appearance in 2024. In his young career, the Slovenian sensation has already accumulated an NBA Rookie of the Year Award, five All-Star Game appearances, and a scoring title.

3. James Harden – 2009

James Harden had one of the best transformations in the NBA. From becoming Sixth Man of the Year winner with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Harden went on to become the 2018 NBA MVP. Widely known as The Beard, Harden is one of the most dangerous isolation scorers in the NBA with three scoring titles to his name. Furthermore, he has also led the league in assists twice, instantly making him a force to be reckoned with offensively.

2. Bob Cousy – 1950

Originally, the Celtics didn't want Bob Cousy due to his fancy style of play, leaving the Tri-Cities Blackhawks to select him third overall at the 1950 NBA Draft. However, Cousy didn't want to play for the Blackhawks, opening the doors for him to end up in Boston. At the end of the day, Cousy proved his worth in the NBA, helping the Celtics win six NBA titles. Furthermore, he was also crowned NBA MVP in 1957.

1. Michael Jordan – 1984

For many basketball fanatics, Michael Jordan is regarded as the GOAT of basketball. Jordan was the face of the league during his peak, thanks to his mind-boggling athleticism and unbeatable scoring mentality. In fact, Jordan was the face of the Chicago Bulls squad that captured two three-peats, a feat that has yet to be replicated since.