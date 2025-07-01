The New York Rangers are making massive changes to their blue line as free agency opens. They started by giving Vladislav Gavrikov a seven-year deal worth $7 million per season. Minutes later, the Rangers sent 25-year-old defenseman K'Andre Miller to the Carolina Hurricanes in a trade. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman was among the insiders to break the news.

“Hearing NYR working on sending K'Andre Miller to Carolina,” Friedman reported. TSN's Chris Johnston reported the same.

The Rangers drafted Miller 22nd overall in the 2018 NHL Draft. After a disastrous season across the board, new coach Mike Sullivan and GM Chris Drury are making wholesale changes to the blueline. That includes Miller, who goes to a division rival in the Hurricanes.

Miller joins a Hurricanes blue line that is also undergoing massive renovations this summer. Brent Burns and Dmitry Orlov are free agents, and Miller is much younger than those two players. With Jaccob Slavin as one of the elite defenders in the league, they can bring Miller in to add some offense to their blue line.

Article Continues Below

Miller is a restricted free agent who needs a new contract. Even after giving Logan Stankoven a lengthy extension earlier in the day, Carolina has the space to sign Miller. They have five first-round picks over the next three years, so Drury could be driving a hard bargain. The return on the deal has not been revealed, but the Rangers should prioritize picks and prospects.

The Rangers already traded Chris Kreider this offseason and could make more moves to change their team. After such a bad season, Sullivan and Drury know changes have to be made. While the free agency pool is pretty thin, New York could make trades to improve the team.

ClutchPoints' Tristin McKinstry is tracking every move all day long. Follow along for everything from the Rangers to the Hurricanes and everything in between.

More New York Rangers News
Carson Soucy with the Jets, Blackhawks, Rangers, and Stars logos and question marks. NHL Trade, NHL
3 best trade destinations for Rangers’ Carson SoucyBryan Logan ·
Will Cuylle and K'Andre Miller on the outsides. Mystery player in the middle. Rangers logo in the background.
3 players Rangers must trade in 2025 NHL offseasonBryan Logan ·
New York Rangers left wing J.T. Miller (8) skates before the start of the game against the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center.
Rangers complete J.T. Miller trade by sending pick to PenguinsJoey Mistretta ·
New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) skates against the Seattle Kraken during the first period at Madison Square Garden.
2 best trade destinations for Rangers’ Mika ZibanejadTristin McKinstry ·
Rangers most realistic trade acquisition in NHL offseason
Rangers’ most realistic trade acquisition in 2025 NHL offseasonRB Hayek ·
Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) controls the puck against Florida Panthers forward Aleksander Barkov (16) during the third period in game five of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place.
NHL rumors: Pierre LeBrun names Connor McDavid ‘shortlist’ if he ever leaves OilersTroy Finnegan ·