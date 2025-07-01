The New York Rangers are making massive changes to their blue line as free agency opens. They started by giving Vladislav Gavrikov a seven-year deal worth $7 million per season. Minutes later, the Rangers sent 25-year-old defenseman K'Andre Miller to the Carolina Hurricanes in a trade. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman was among the insiders to break the news.

“Hearing NYR working on sending K'Andre Miller to Carolina,” Friedman reported. TSN's Chris Johnston reported the same.

The Rangers drafted Miller 22nd overall in the 2018 NHL Draft. After a disastrous season across the board, new coach Mike Sullivan and GM Chris Drury are making wholesale changes to the blueline. That includes Miller, who goes to a division rival in the Hurricanes.

Miller joins a Hurricanes blue line that is also undergoing massive renovations this summer. Brent Burns and Dmitry Orlov are free agents, and Miller is much younger than those two players. With Jaccob Slavin as one of the elite defenders in the league, they can bring Miller in to add some offense to their blue line.

Miller is a restricted free agent who needs a new contract. Even after giving Logan Stankoven a lengthy extension earlier in the day, Carolina has the space to sign Miller. They have five first-round picks over the next three years, so Drury could be driving a hard bargain. The return on the deal has not been revealed, but the Rangers should prioritize picks and prospects.

The Rangers already traded Chris Kreider this offseason and could make more moves to change their team. After such a bad season, Sullivan and Drury know changes have to be made. While the free agency pool is pretty thin, New York could make trades to improve the team.

