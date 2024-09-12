Week 1 saw some expected and unexpected running back performances in the fantasy football world. From everyone from Christian McCaffery managers to Jordan Mason managers there were people disappointed and thrilled by their running back production in Week 1. Who should you start and sit for Week 2?

McCaffery's injury is the cloud looming over all running back decisions. If he does not play, Mason is a clear start based on his performance on Monday night. McCaffery was likely the top pick in your draft and should play if the 49ers clear him before Sunday.

Monday's game will play into the fantasy football running back decisions in other ways as well. The Jets' run defense looked extremely poor in their Week 1 loss and gives the Titans a few good options in their backfield.

With those things in mind, let's dive into our Week 2 fantasy football start 'em sit 'em choices.

Running backs to start in fantasy football in Week 2

Tony Pollard, TEN (v NYJ)

The Jets allowed 147 yards to Jordan Mason on Monday night, which should make Tony Pollard's managers very happy. The Titans struggled through the air, with Will Levis throwing a pick-six to seal the game for the Bears. While the Titans have opened as underdogs, they can complete the upset by running the ball. Expect Pollard to get a heavy load of carries in this game.

Kenneth Walker III, SEA (@ NE)

The Seahawks beat the Broncos in Week 1 on the back of two touchdowns from Kenneth Walker. Managers should keep it rolling by keeping Walker in the lineup for Week 2. While the Patriots did shut down the Bengals, they are not expected to be any good this year. Seattle should take advantage of the matchup by riding Walker to victory.

Austin Ekeler, WSH (v NYG)

The Giants put together one of the worst performances on both sides of the ball in Week 1. They lost 28-6 to the Minnesota Vikings and allowed 94 yards to Aaron Jones in the game. Brian Robinson Jr and Austin Ekeler should start as an RB2 or flex this week. Take advantage of this matchup until the Giants' defense proves they can stop the run.

Start ‘Em: Josh Jacobs, GB (v IND), Brian Robinson Jr., WSH (v NYG), James Cook, BUF (@MIA)

Running backs to sit in Week 2

Aaron Jones, MIN (v SF)

One of the key pieces of the San Francisco 49ers' win on Monday was their run defense. Breece Hall rushed for just 54 yards in the Jets' loss behind a rebuilt offensive line. Aaron Jones could struggle in the Minnesota Vikings' Week 2 matchup against the 49ers. He racked up 94 yards and a touchdown against the Giants but the Vikings will have a tougher matchup on Sunday.

Javonte Williams, DEN (v PIT)

Javonte Williams was one of the biggest fantasy busts of Week 1. The Broncos running back ran for just 23 yards in their loss to the Seahawks. The Pittsburgh Steelers held Bijan Robinson to just 64 yards in their Week 1 win and Williams could meet a similar fate. With a rookie quarterback in Bo Nix leading the Denver offense, it is worth leaving Williams on the bench until he proves he can be a top-end running back.

Chase Brown, CIN (@ KC)

The Bengals offense was disappointing on the field and in fantasy football in Week 1. Chase Brown is expected to replace Joe Mixon as the top running back in Cincinnati but struggled to start. With just 11 yards rushing, the second-year back must improve for the Bengals to succeed. Leave him on your fantasy bench for a tough matchup against the Chiefs in Week 2.

Sit ‘Em: Chuba Hubbard, CAR (v LAC), D'Andre Swift, CHI (@ HOU), Jeff Wilson Jr., MIA (v BUF)