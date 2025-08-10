There always seems to be drama involving the Dallas Cowboys. This year, it is the Micah Parsons contract dispute. One constant in Dallas is that CeeDee Lamb will put up massive numbers. Because of this, he has become one of the top players in fantasy football. Lamb was again a top player in 2024, but he could have an even better season this go around. So, what is the receiver's fantasy football outlook ahead of the 2025 season?

CeeDee Lamb's 2024 fantasy football statistics

Lamb held out of training camp last season in search of a new contract. Eventually, the Cowboys granted him his wish, as they did with his quarterback, Dak Prescott, not long after. The two had been wreaking havoc on the league for years and were expected to do so once again in 2024.

Instead, Prescott was limited to eight games because of a hamstring injury. That meant Lamb would receive passes from Cooper Rush and/or Trey Lance for half of the season. Despite missing his signal-caller, Lamb still put up big numbers. The receiver had 101 receptions for 1,194 yards and six touchdowns.

Those numbers were good enough for the eighth-best finish among receivers in PPR leagues (263.4) and the ninth-best mark in standard fantasy football formats (162.4). While impressive nonetheless, especially with inconsistent quarterback play, Lamb did have a down year in 2024. He led the league with 135 catches the year prior during a season in which he racked up 1,749 yards. In 2022, Lamb went for 107 catches and 1,359 yards.

CeeDee Lamb's 2025 fantasy football projections

With Prescott returning to health, Lamb is expected to return to form as one of the two or three most productive receivers in football. ESPN projects the Oklahoma product to catch 117 passes for 1,438 yards and eight touchdowns. The reception mark, in particular, is tied for the most in the league when it comes to projected 2025 statistics.

Lamb is just now entering his prime, and the return of Prescott should lead to more touchdowns. Lamb combines shifty route running and aggressive physicality. He thrives both in the middle of the field and outside the hash marks. The Cowboys' receiving corps doesn't have a lot of depth, so Lamb shouldn't have too much competition for targets. The presence of George Pickens will take some of the pressure off his shoulders, though.

Fantasy football receiver rankings

The big three of fantasy football receivers is clear this year. Lamb is competing with Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson for supremacy at the position. Most sites, including FantasyPros, have Lamb trailing those two when it comes to fantasy rankings this season.

Even so, Lamb will likely be drafted in the first half of the first round in most fantasy football drafts. His average draft position is 5.5 this year. While Chase is the consensus first overall pick because of the volume in which the Cincinnati Bengals throw the football, Lamb has a case for being ranked above Jefferson. After all, the Minnesota Vikings star has an unproven quarterback throwing him the football in J.J. McCarthy this season and is already dealing with some injury concerns.

Pickens is a jump-ball threat, so fantasy managers might need to be concerned about the ex-Pittsburgh Steeler stealing red-zone touches from Lamb. Lamb will still rack up huge reception numbers regardless, though, which makes him best in PPR leagues. He and Prescott have had some injury concerns in recent years, so health will also be something to monitor with Dallas' offense, especially because the offensive line isn't as elite at keeping Prescott upright as it once was.