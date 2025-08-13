Alvin Kamara has long been one of the best running backs in fantasy football, especially in PPR leagues. Many have expected regression out of the pass-catching back for years now, but even at age 30, he is still going strong. Kamara's New Orleans Saints don't have a pretty outlook for their upcoming season, but can the running back still be fantasy football viable?

Alvin Kamara's 2024 fantasy football statistics

Kamara is heading into his ninth NFL season. He has been a fantasy beast since day one. The Tennessee product has PPR format finishes of ninth, 11th, 16th, eighth, first, ninth, fourth, and third, dating back to his rookie season in 2017, according to fantasypros.com. Last year, Kamara ran for 1,299 yards and six touchdowns.

Of course, actual rushing of the football has always been a secondary skill for Kamara. His best attribute is his ability to catch passes out of the backfield, which is why he ranks so much better in PPR leagues than in standard formats. In PPR, Kamara had 265.3 fantasy points last season, but he only ranked 15th among running backs in standard leagues with his 197.3 points. Kamara had 68 catches for 583 yards last season. Earlier in his career, Kamara regularly surpassed 80 receptions per season. He hasn't hit that mark in four years, but he is still one of the best pass-catching running backs in the NFL.

Kamara isn't a one-dimensional player, though. Kamara is quick and elusive, and he thrives when he is able to get outside of the tackles. He is no slouch as a power running back, either.

Alvin Kamara's 2025 fantasy football projections

Article Continues Below

Kamara's days as arguably the top fantasy running back in the sport are probably over, but he is still consistent enough to warrant a late-third-to-mid-fourth round pick. Kamara is expected to run for 916 yards and six touchdowns in 2025, according to ESPN. He is supposed to add 75 catches for 575 yards. Those numbers are in line with what Kamara has produced in recent years.

Age 30 is the magic number for when many running backs typically regress significantly. That isn't the only factor going against Kamara. He also plays for a Saints team with arguably the worst quarterback situation in football, so defenses might be able to focus on the rushing attack.

Whoever starts between Spencer Rattler and Tyler Shough will likely rely heavily on Kamara, though, especially as a security blanket dump-off option. The Saints will likely give their running back plenty of carries because they don't want to overextend their young signal-callers, too. Considering Kendre Miller hasn't developed like many expected, there isn't much competition for carries in New Orleans, either.

Fantasy football running back rankings

Kamara's average draft position is 38.5, and fantasypros.com lists him as the number 16 running back this season. By that metric, Kamara is considered just an RB2, but his upside is much greater than that in PPR leagues. Even if he doesn't put up big numbers on the ground, Kamara is going to catch passes. The running back probably doesn't have a lot of time left as an elite player in the NFL, but he should be good for at least one more solid fantasy season.

Kamara isn't the most consistent fantasy player on a week-to-week basis. He'll likely have some performance duds, but he also has had explosive games before, including multiple 40-point-plus fantasy performances. These games are usually enough to win fantasy matchups, so if Kamara slides in drafts this year, scooping him up would be smart.