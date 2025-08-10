The 2024 NFL Draft class was full of star players who went on to dominate fantasy football during their rookie seasons, especially at the receiver position. None were better than Malik Nabers, not even Brock Bowers, a tight end who set numerous rookie records.

Nabers thrived in Year 1 despite poor quarterback play in New York, but how will the Giants star perform in fantasy football in his second season?

Malik Nabers' 2024 fantasy football statistics

Nabers had one of the best rookie seasons ever, regardless of position, and he also had arguably the best season by a Giants receiver in their long and storied history. In his rookie campaign, Nabers broke the Giants' record for receptions with 109. That mark was also the rookie receiving record, but unfortunately, Bowers surpassed that number just hours after Nabers broke the record that was set by Puka Nacua the year prior.

Nabers added 1,204 receiving yards and seven touchdowns to his season totals. That amounted to 164.6 standard fantasy points and 273.6 points in PPR leagues. Those marks were No. 8 and No. 6 for receivers last season, respectively. Nabers did it all as a pass-catcher in his first year. He could work in all three levels of the field because he has elite speed, incredible route running, and steady hands.

Nabers' success came despite having Daniel Jones, Drew Lock, and Tommy DeVito as the players who were throwing to him. The Giants' quarterback room was one of the worst in football, but each player who lined up under center in New York knew that they could throw the football in Nabers' general vicinity and he'd probably come down with the football.

Malik Nabers' 2025 fantasy football projections

Unfortunately for Nabers, the Giants' quarterback situation might not be much better in 2025. Russell Wilson is expected to start, but the former Super Bowl champion is well past his prime. His Denver Broncos tenure was a nightmare, and things weren't much better with the Pittsburgh Steelers last season. It came as somewhat of a surprise that Wilson landed another starting gig, but New York brought him in as a stopgap until Jaxson Dart is ready to take over.

The Giants made the Ole Miss product the 25th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but it could take over a year until he is ready to take over the starting quarterback job. Dart is a talented athlete with incredible physical traits, but he is super raw, so he likely won't see much action in 2025. If Dart is handed the reins earlier than expected, growing pains should be expected early.

DeVito and Jameis Winston are also on the depth chart in New York. Winston is a fun player who could put up big numbers if given a chance. In turn, Winston might be the best player for Nabers when it comes to fantasy football statistics in 2025. The former No. 1 overall pick is expected to only contribute in a backup role this upcoming season, though.

Nabers is expected to catch nearly the same number of footballs (107) in 2025, but his yardage is expected to make a big increase. ESPN projects Nabers to go for 1,422 receiving yards this season.

Fantasy football receiver rankings

As the fifth-ranked fantasy football receiver, Nabers has an average draft position of nine this season. Nabers already proved his star power and demonstrated his killer skill set as a rookie, but receivers often take massive leaps forward in their second season.

Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, CeeDee Lamb, and Puka Nacua are all ranked above Nabers in fantasy rankings, but the Giants star could become the top fantasy pick one day. That day likely won't come until there is a clear upgrade at quarterback, though. The Giants hope Dart will be that guy, but Wilson's limitations could hinder Nabers' production this year.

Still, Nabers is the ultimate security blanket, and Wilson does like to throw the football deep down the field. Nabers could be in line for a lot of huge games that come as a result of massive chunk yardage gains, though hopefully the nagging injury he's managing doesn't get in the way of a breakout into superstar status.