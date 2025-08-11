The 2024 NFL Draft was one of the best classes for receivers ever, and Marvin Harrison Jr. was the prized possession.

Malik Nabers, Ladd McConkey, and Brian Thomas ended up having better rookie years, though, and Rome Odunze, Xavier Worthy, and Xavier Legette all had standout first seasons as well. Harrison could still prove himself as the best of the bunch with a big sophomore campaign, though.

After being overdrafted in fantasy football leagues last season, where should the Arizona Cardinals star be drafted this go-around?

Marvin Harrison's 2024 fantasy football statistics

Harrison was a late-first- to early-second-round pick in many fantasy football drafts last year. Investing that premier of draft capital on a player who had yet to step foot on an NFL field in a regular-season game was not only incredibly rare but incredibly risky.

Fantasy managers who took the gamble were not rewarded with an iconic season. Instead, Harrison's 196.5 PPR points and 134.5 standard fantasy points ranked just 30th and 26th among receivers. Harrison had 62 catches for 885 yards and eight touchdowns in what can be classified as a disappointing rookie season.

However, the rookie did show flashes. His touchdown mark, in particular, proved what everybody knew, and that being that Harrison is a great red-zone threat and jump-ball target.

Marvin Harrison's 2025 fantasy football projections

Although his rookie season was a disappointment, Harrison is ready to break out and have a huge second season. ESPN predicts that he will catch 83 balls for 1,144 yards and seven touchdowns. Quarterback Kyler Murray actually targeted Harrison often as a rookie. He was third in red-zone targets and ninth in air yards.

A lot of balls headed Harrison's way were slightly off target, but he and Kyler Murray should have more chemistry going into year two. The Arizona coaching staff still plans on Harrison being an elite receiver, and reports suggest he is trending in the right direction during training camp.

Ideally, the Cardinals will get Harrison more involved in the deep game. Murray is a great deep-ball thrower, and more go-route targets could lead to some bigger fantasy performances for the Ohio State product. There is a good chance that he will catch even more touchdowns in year two as well.

Fantasy Football receiver rankings

Harrison won't go as high in fantasy drafts this year as he did last, so he can actually be a great value selection. The receiver currently has an average draft position of 39.5. Rankings have him as the 16th best receiver and 38th best player overall. That is below players like Garrett Wilson and Tee Higgins.

Wilson has a rushing specialist in Justin Fields as his quarterback, and Higgins isn't even the top receiver in his offense, although the Bengals pass enough that it might not matter. Harrison can out-muscle opposing cornerbacks and should be more consistent this year. He started to produce better fantasy football numbers toward the end of last season.

Of course, Trey McBride will steal some targets from Harrison, as McBride is expected to be one of the best fantasy football tight ends this season. There isn't much competition for targets from fellow wide receivers, though, and the rushing game is still mediocre in Arizona. Expect Harrison to perform in year two like he was expected to during his first season.