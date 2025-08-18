Chicago Bears Caleb Williams seems intent on making a statement in his sophomore year after a commanding display in his preseason debut against the Buffalo Bears. After being drafted No. 1 overall in the 2024 Draft, Williams had a topsy-turvy rookie season and looks set to have a transformational year.

“To a month ago, I think I’ve grown a lot. Now the mindset is to keep growing,” Williams said in a press conference.

The Bears ramped to a dominant 38-0 win against the Bears Sunday night. The 23-year-old produced a stunning 7-play, 92-yard drive capped by a 36-yard touchdown pass to Olamide Zaccheaus. 

Completing 6 of 10 passes for 130 yards and a 130.0 passer rating in just two series, Williams opened with three straight completions. It included an 8-yard throw to Colston Loveland, a 29-yard strike to Cole Kmet, and a short gain to DJ Moore. This was followed by Williams overcoming a holding penalty to hit Loveland for 18 yards. 

He then delivered a perfectly timed slant to Zaccheaus, who evaded Bills safety Damar Hamlin and outran defenders to the end zone. Head coach Ben Johnson praised Williams' command of the offense, noting that the early touchdown “set the tone” for how the team wanted to play.

The new season represents a step-up for the sophomore as he underwent a difficult first campaign for the Bears despite setting multiple rookie records. He set rookie records for passing yards (3,541) and passing touchdowns (20), and also produced the most attempts without an interception (326) as a rookie.

