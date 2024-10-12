Rarely does anyone make the leap to the professional level with as high expectations as Caitlin Clark had upon her and yet manage to surpass them all the same. That's what Clark did in her rookie year with the Indiana Fever; she brought the same kind of flair that she played with during her historic time with the Iowa Hawkeyes while transforming the Fever into a playoff team, and she's only getting better.

Clark's rookie year was filled with so many highlights that it's difficult to pick what the most exciting of her season was. But there's no question that nabbing the second triple-double of her career in the dying moments of a 93-86 win over the Los Angeles Sparks stood out, if only because of the celebration that ensued after her 10th rebound of the night fortuitously fell towards her vicinity.

Amid the Fever's long offseason, Clark relived the moment she got her second career triple-double and broke down all the reactions that came from her teammates such as Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell.

“Shout out to [Aliyah Boston]. She kinda let me get that rebound,” Clark said with a huge smile on her face, via the official Fever account on X, formerly known as Twitter. “I was lucky because it bounced right in my direction. I had to get it. Kelsey [Mitchell] was like, ‘Why is everybody suddenly so excited?' And then she figured it out. She's like, ‘Ah, yeah.' So that's funny.”

The moment was special for Clark since it cemented in her mind that there were no egos in the Fever squad. With the way the entire team celebrated her feat, she felt as though all the Fever players had each other's backs and wanted nothing but the best for one another.

“I think you can just tell, like, the joy that it brought my teammates as well. Like, it just speaks to the team culture that we have here. Nobody really cares about themselves. They just want the best for their teammates,” Clark added.

With the incredible team culture in place as well as having one of the biggest stars of the game leading the way, it won't be long before the Fever blossom into the WNBA's next great powerhouse.

Fever look to build upon incredible 2024 season

First overall picks are expected to turn a lottery team's fortunes around, and that's exactly what Caitlin Clark did for the Fever. Clark is well on her way to being the greatest playmaker the league has ever seen. She has a long way to go when it comes to cutting her turnover numbers down, but no one can question how great of a table-setter she can be, as evidenced by her record-setting assist numbers in her rookie campaign.

The next step for Clark and the Fever now is to round their games out even further. They relied too much on the perimeter shot in 2024; finding new and perhaps easier avenues to score could help take some the pressure to make outside shots off themselves.