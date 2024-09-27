The Connecticut Sun brought a quick end to the Indiana Fever that swept the nation this summer. Still, the Caitlin Clark Effect was at full bore during the WNBA Playoffs. Caitlin Clark fought off eye-poking tactics to bring a scare into the Sun during Game 2. The Fever star's final rookie game, an 87-81 loss, made WNBA viewership history according to ESPN's Public Relations social media page. The WNBA's X (formerly Twitter) team replied with a simple “Numbers don't lie” quote-tweet.

Indeed, it is hard to ignore the fact that women's basketball is having a growth moment. Caitlin Clark and Taylor Swift's engagement only serves to amplify the platform the players now have. Approximately two and a half million viewers tuned into the Sun-Fever series finale. About 3.4 million people were watching at the broadcast's peak. Those numbers dwarf the other Game 2 featuring the Minnesota Lynx and Phoneix Mercury (1.2 million on average, 2.1 million at the peak).

Clark wowed the fans with 25 points, nine assists, and six rebounds in the nail-biter. The Iowa University alum became the second rookie in league history (Maya Moore) to notch 25 points, five assists, and five rebounds in a playoff game. It was a proper sendoff after Sunday's Game 1 audience hit 1.84 million while fighting against the NFL.

WNBA, Fever cashing in on Caitlin Clark

It's a safe bet to say that Caitlin Clark being on the big stage will bring in eyeballs of all races, religions, creeds, colors, and genders. The WNBA has a magnet for attention. Now it has to find a way to do so responsibly. Fever tickets are not going out of style anytime soon.

The WNBA is trying to cash in on every opportunity so that the franchises can finally turn a profit. The good news is that investors are blowing up the phones trying to find an expansion home. The unfortunate side effect has been that some fans just cannot handle their liquored-up lips while in the arena. The good far outweighs the bad, however.

Fever fans will not get to see Clark's biggest smiles though. Those are saved for the locker rooms and plane rides once everyone has finally stopped paying attention, at least for a moment.