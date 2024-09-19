Indiana Fever guard Erica Wheeler offered insight into how rookie star Caitlin Clark and the rest of the Fever handle pressure, emphasizing the importance of keeping things light and fun, even in high-stakes moments.

“All we do is have fun with Caitlin Clark who never takes anything serious,” Wheeler said in a video shared on the Fever’s social media accounts, via ClutchPoints. She explained that while the team knows when to focus, maintaining a relaxed atmosphere has been crucial in keeping external pressure at bay.

“The outside world was really trying to get inside this building, we just didn't let it. Having fun is a great way to kinda keep that out,” Wheeler said.

This lighthearted approach has undoubtedly helped the Fever navigate the highs and lows of the season, leading to their first postseason appearance in eight years. As they head into their final regular season game against the Washington Mystics on Thursday, the Fever are riding a wave of momentum following a thrilling 110-109 win this past Sunday over the Dallas Wings, where Clark dropped a career-high 35 points.

Fever have had impressive season turnaround

The Fever's season turnaround has been remarkable, given their struggles earlier in the year. Coach Christie Sides credited the team’s perseverance and unity for helping them regain their confidence.

“We had those tough ones real early and I think we lost some confidence … we were able to gain some of that back just by how we sort of played together,” Sides said on Tuesday, in video shared on the Fever’s YouTube channel.

Clark has been nothing short of sensational in her rookie year, setting a new WNBA rookie single-season scoring record with 761 points, surpassing Seimone Augustus' 2006 record. Clark's consistent performances have been vital to the Fever's success, as she leads the team with averages of 19.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game. Alongside Clark, Kelsey Mitchell has set a new franchise scoring record with 763 points, while Aliyah Boston has broken her own single-season rebounding record with 352 boards, per Justin L. Mack of Axios Indianapolis.

As the Fever prepare for their final regular-season matchup against the Mystics, the team’s mindset remains positive, with players like Wheeler and Clark continuing to lead by example. A victory over Washington would further solidify the Fever's position heading into the playoffs, where they will look to extend their strong season. Although their first-round opponent is yet to be determined, the Fever’s recent success makes them a formidable force.