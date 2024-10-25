The 2024 WNBA season is officially in the past, meaning rookie sensation Caitlin Clark is in her first offseason as a professional. Fresh off a first-team All-WNBA nomination, Clark has wasted no time getting back to work one month after being eliminated from her first playoff series.

While being filmed in an offseason training video, Clark went viral for making 25 consecutive three-pointers, as evidenced by the Fever's social media accounts. The video, over one minute long, showcased Clark's elite accuracy and cardio.

The original video received over 160,000 views on the Fever's X, formerly Twitter, account and over 700 re-posts. Many comments and quote tweets praised the young star for her astonishing display of touch.

Entering the WNBA, many doubted Clark's ability to adapt to the professional level after her early struggles but the 22-year-old responded with a monstrous end to the year. Clark started all 42 games for the Fever on the year and averaged 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 8.4 assists in the regular season. Her assist numbers led the league, topping reigning leader Alyssa Thomas.

Fever enjoy most successful season in nine years

After Clark was selected No. 1 overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft, all eyes were on the Fever during the 2024 season. Arguably the most hyped women's basketball prospect of all time, Clark lived up to her lofty expectations and led Indiana to a 20-win season, the franchise's most in nearly a decade.

Since debuting in the WNBA in 2000, the Fever have only reached 20 wins in a single season nine times, including Clark's rookie year. Clark's emergence also led the team to their first playoff appearance in eight years.

Ironically, the Fever were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Stephanie White-coached Connecticut Sun. White was the head coach of the Fever the last time they reached the playoffs in 2016. The 2016 season also marked the final year in the decorated career of Tamika Catchings, the consensus greatest player in franchise history.

With the Caitlin Clark era now in full effect, the Fever are already looking ahead to the 2025 season to continue their new age as an organization. The team has held the No. 1 overall pick in each of the last two WNBA Drafts but now prepare for the upcoming 2025 Draft with the No. 8 overall selection. The 2025 WNBA Draft will be the first 13-team draft following and mark the debut of the Golden State Valkyries.