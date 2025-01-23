Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark celebrated a big milestone this week with her 23rd birthday, and her boyfriend Connor McCaffery, made sure to dedicate a post on social media to her.

McCaffery posted a few photos of him and Clark together with the caption, “Happy 23rd CC (finally we’re celebrating together this year)! You have an incredible ability to inspire and lift up those around you, and I am lucky to learn from you every day. Thank you for always being you. I love you.”

Caitlin Clark’s boyfriend’s post for her birthday will surely tug at your heartstrings, but so will her response to him. Clark commented on the post with, “Awh love you,” alongside a few emojis.

It’s been a busy past couple of days for Clark, who recently attended an NFL playoff game. But in a couple of months, all eyes will be on the court as Clark prepares for her second season in the WNBA.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, Clark has helped bring the Fever back to their glory days after several seasons of disappointing and missing the playoffs. The Fever returned to the WNBA playoffs this year, but were swept in the first round by the Connecticut Sun.

However, with a star duo in Clark and Aaliyah Boston, and a new coaching hire in Stephanie White, the Fever are primed to continue their rise in the WNBA.

This past season, Clark suited up in all 40 games for the Fever, at a little over 35 minutes per game. She averaged 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.3 assists with splits of 41.7 percent shooting from the field, 34.4 percent shooting from the three-point line and 90.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Clark won the Rookie of the Year Award, was selected as an All-Star and was named to the All-WNBA First Team. During her rookie year, Clark set multiple WNBA records such as most assists in a single season, most assists in a single game, most points in a single season for a rookie, most three-point shots made for a rookie and most double-doubles by a rookie guard, among others.

There have been few WNBA rookie debuts as highly anticipated as Clark’s was. She left Iowa as the NCAA’s all-time scoring leader and routinely drew a huge crowd wherever she played. That type of attention carried over into her rookie season in the WNBA. Fever fans are certainly anticipating her second season as well.