Following the Divisional Round matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans, Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, and Caitlin Clark celebrated with their friends.

Photos have surfaced of the three after the game from one of Kelce's friends, Stephen Settle (via Althon Sports). The first shows Kelce posing with two Settle and another fan. He is wearing a beanie hat in the picture.

The second photo shows Swift hugging Settle for a picture. She is wearing the same outfit that she wore during the game. Settle also got a picture with Clark.

The Chiefs' latest playoff win

On Saturday, January 19, 2025, Travis Kelce and the Chiefs beat the Texans in a game Taylor Swift and Caitlin Clark attended. Kelce showed up in the playoff game despite not having a stellar regular season.

He led the way with seven catches for 117 yards, including a huge 49-yard catch. Additionally, he caught a touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes as the quarterback was falling down.

The Chiefs now set their sights on the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game. Earlier in the year, the Chiefs lost to the Bills, 30-21.

It was their first loss of the season. From there, the Chiefs only lost one more game during the regular season. That was their Week 18 matchup against their division rival Denver Broncos. However, they sat their key starters in the game.

Now, the Chiefs will have a chance to get their revenge. With Mahomes under center, the Chiefs have defeated Josh Allen and the Bills three times in the playoffs. Still, the Bills will be a tough out with MVP candidate Allen throwing the football.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship

Swift and Kelce have been dating since September 2023. Speculation of their relationship began after Kelce called her out on his New Heights podcast. He revealed that he saw the Eras Tour and wanted to meet her after the show. However, she did not greet her guests after the show.

A few months later, Swift attended the Chiefs' game against the Chicago Bears. Throughout the rest of the 2023 NFL season, Swift attended 13 total games, including their Super Bowl LVIII win over the San Fransisco 49ers.

So far in 2024, Swift has not attended as many games. Granted, she was busy with the Eras Tour for most of the year. The tour ended on December 8, 2024, which opened her schedule to attend more games.

It looks like Swift is free for the Chiefs' biggest games of the year. She attended their first playoff game of the year following their first-round bye week. That means she could also attend the upcoming game against the Bills.

In turn, Kelce has supported Swift in her endeavors as well. He has attended several Eras Tour shows. He was a fixture of her European leg of the tour, which occurred during the summer of 2024.

Kelce even joined her on stage during her June 23, 2024, concert in London, England. During her performance of “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart,” Kelce joined her as a background dancer.