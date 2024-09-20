Caitlin Clark made WNBA history in the Indiana Fever’s 92-91 loss to the Washington Mystics on Thursday night, becoming the point guard with the most points scored in a single season, per StatMamba. Clark's record-breaking season was a bright spot in a game where the Fever were already locked into the No. 6 seed in the upcoming playoffs, regardless of the result.

The game, largely meaningless in terms of standings, saw Fever head coach Christie Sides opting to rest key players, including Clark and Kelsey Mitchell. Clark, who ended her remarkable rookie season with averages of 19.2 points, 8.4 assists and 5.7 rebounds, finished the night with eight points, eight assists and five rebounds before being subbed out midway through the third quarter. The Fever had already secured their first playoff appearance since 2016 and will face the Connecticut Sun, the No. 3 seed, in the first round.

Kelsey Mitchell, the Fever’s leading scorer this season, suffered a minor scare in the first quarter after a collision with a Mystics player. She left the game but returned to the bench later, though she did not re-enter. Player development coach Jhared Simpson confirmed that Mitchell’s absence was precautionary, saying, “She’s fine. She’s a warrior,” via Chloe Peterson of the Indianapolis Star.

Despite the loss, the Fever’s bench players gained significant playing time. Kristy Wallace shined, scoring 17 points on 6-of-8 shooting.

Defensively, the Fever struggled in the second and third quarters, allowing Washington to score 60 points combined during that stretch. Despite resting many of their core players, Indiana managed to cut a 15-point deficit to just one in the final minute but fell short in the end.

Looking ahead to the playoffs, Indiana will need to shore up its defense, especially against a Connecticut team known for its disciplined play and strong defense. The Fever, led by Clark, Mitchell and WNBA All-Star Aliyah Boston, will be looking to make a statement in their first playoff appearance in eight years.

Game 1 of the series is set for Sunday, Sept. 22, at 3 p.m. ET on ABC, with Game 2 following on Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.