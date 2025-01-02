Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark had a busted eardrum early in the season. In her guest appearance on the New Heights Podcast, she explained in more detail what happened.

“It was early on, I want to say it was like the 10th game of the year,” Clark said. “We were playing in New York against the Liberty, who ended up winning the championship this year. Somebody set a screen on me, and I hit my ear just perfectly on the girl where, like, my eardrum popped and ruptured. I knew it right away because I had done it before. It hurts so bad; I don’t know if you guys have ever done that.”

Clark is referring to a Jonquel Jones screen that was set on her. While Clark is 6'0, Jones herself is 6'6, so the size discrepancy was apparent. However, it wasn't an illegal screen or a dirty play. It was simply a tough screen that hit Clark in the right spot. Regardless of that, she managed to play in all 40 games for Indiana this season. It didn't come without its history, as Clark broke the single-season assist record.

Caitlin Clark's historic season for the Fever has fans excited for more

The crazy part about Clark's records is that it was only her rookie season. While the first half of the season had some rookie struggles, the second half was completely different. The month-long Olympic break did wonders, as she looked like a different player. Clark played with more composure and let the game come to her. As a result, the Fever went 9-5 and secured a spot in the playoffs.

While they were eliminated by the Connecticut Sun, the promise and potential are evident. It's not often that a rookie places fourth in MVP voting. Nonetheless, the Fever have a generational player on their hands who is possible to break numerous records. After adjusting to the physicality, Clark was fine and continued to play at a high level.

Luckily for Indiana, they hired Stephanie White from the Sun, the same team that beat them in the playoffs, to be the next head coach. White's basketball acumen, toughness, and balanced approach will do wonders for Clark. Not to mention, the Fever team surrounding her is equally impressive. Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston help shape an impressive Big 3. While the season is months away, fans will continually remember Clark's historic achievements and the journey traveled to get there.