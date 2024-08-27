Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark continues her generational rookie season in the WNBA. With the playoffs on the line, the Fever desperately needed a win against Rhyne Howard and the Atlanta Dream on Monday night.

The Fever entered the contest with a 13-16 record at the seventh overall seed. Meanwhile, the Dream came into the night with a 10-18 record and the ninth overall seed.

Following an 84-79 victory for Indiana, Caitlin Clark in on the verge of making WNBA history once again.

Caitlin Clark ties WNBA history

Fever star Caitlin Clark entered Monday night's contest against the Dream having made 81 three-pointers in her rookie season. It was the second most three-pointers by a rookie in a single season behind only Rhyne Howard of the Atlanta Dream, done back in 2022.

Clark tied Howard with her 85th three-pointer of the season late in the third quarter. With her fifth three-pointer on Monday night, Clark officially tied Howard for most three-pointers in a single season by a WNBA rookie.

The fun part? Clark was able to tie this record against Rhyne Howard, the previous record-holder.

The crazy part? Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever still have 10 more regular season games to play, giving Clark an opportunity to both break this record and make it as hard as possible to reach.

Clark finished Mondays's game with 19 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, two steals, and one block on 6-of-14 shooting from the field in 37 minutes of action.

On the season, Caitlin Clark is averaging 17.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 1.4 steals, and 2.8 made three-pointers per game. The only areas she's struggled with are her efficiency and turnovers, however, shooting just 41.4 percent from the field, 32.9 percent from three, and a whopping 5.6 turnovers per game.

Despite those numbers, Clark has had a fantastic rookie season and will continue to chase the record books every time she suits up.

Clark and the Fever now travel back home to Indy where they'll host Alyssa Thomas, Marina Mabrey, and the Connecticut Sun. Clark needs just one three-pointer to pass Rhyne Howard as the WNBA's all time rookie three-point leader.