Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark has unfortunately been on the abusive side of fame. She reportedly had a stalker, who's been charged with a felony, according to ESPN. The man has been identified as Michael Lewis of Denton, Texas. He has a felony stalking charge in Indianapolis on Sunday after he allegedly sent threats and sexually violent messages.

Unfortunately, this isn't the first instance of a player being harassed. For instance, Paige Bueckers had a stalker who was arrested. He was banned from all University of Connecticut facilities, among numerous other restrictions. Clark's stalker could face up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

The Fever guard was all across the headlines this past WNBA season and for good reasons. Clark broke numerous WNBA records and convincingly won the 2024 Rookie of the Year award. Not to mention, she placed fourth in MVP voting, despite only being a rookie.

