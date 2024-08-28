There have been some recent stirrings on social media about a man going to Storrs, Connecticut in search of UConn women's basketball star Paige Bueckers. Social media users posted messages about their concerns, and then a recent report stated that the man was arrested on Tuesday after walking down the side of the highway in Windsor Locks, Connecticut. Police offers identified that the man had a warrant out for his arrest in Oregon, and they took him in.

“State police arrested a fugitive wanted for arson on the West Coast after finding him walking along a highway in Connecticut on Tuesday,” A report from the Hartford Courant said. “The suspect, identified as 40-year-old Robert Parmalee of Ritzville, Washington, was spotted walking along the shoulder of Route 20 East in Windsor Locks just before 11:10 a.m., according to Connecticut State Police. The trooper who spotted Parmalee began speaking with him out of concerns for his safety, as he was walking on a limited access highway, state police said. During their interaction, the trooper learned his identity and discovered that he had a warrant out for his arrest held by the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office in Grants Pass, Oregon. According to state police, the extraditable warrant charged Parmalee with one count of first-degree arson.”

A fan of Paige Bueckers and UConn women's basketball posted a message on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday expressing their concern for Bueckers safety as well as the safety of the rest of the team after the fan had seen Robert Parmalee on TikTok.

“Hi I dont get on this app often but there is a man claiming to go to Storrs to see Paige,” The fan wrote. “He has made many claims to ‘sacrifice' anyone near her for some reason. I am truly scared for her safety and the team's safety. his tiktok is cole.parmelee.”

Parmalee was held on $500,000 bond and he was moved to the Hartford Correctional Center. He is expected to face a judge on Wednesday.

Paige Bueckers is one of the biggest names in college athletics as she has been a major part of the recent growth of women's basketball. She will be returning to the UConn women's basketball team next season as the Huskies look to capture a national championship.

Bueckers has been with the UConn team since 2020 and this will be her senior season. She will likely move on to the WNBA after this year.