Taylor Swift attended Travis Kelce's playoff game on Saturday, as the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans went head-to-head in an AFC Divisional Playoff matchup. Of course, Swift attending her boyfriend's games has been a common occurrence since the two were first romantically linked last year. However, Swift had a special guest in her suite on Saturday night, as she was joined by Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark, via FOX Sports: NFL.

The NFL also shared a video of Swift and Clark at the Texans-Chiefs game:

Clark, a basketball star, has become a celebrity as well. She first saw her fame reach unbelievable heights while playing college basketball at Iowa. The guard was then selected first overall by the Fever in the 2024 WNBA Draft, and the fame followed her to the league.

The Fever saw a dramatic increase in attendance. In fact, many road arenas also saw increases in attendance when Clark and the Fever were in town. Now, Clark is spending time watching the NFL postseason with Swift. It is worth noting that Clark is a Chiefs fan, so she and Swift are rooting for the same team.

Chiefs looking to earn third consecutive championship

The Chiefs have high expectations after winning each of the past two Super Bowls. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have led the way, and Kansas City is looking to earn a third consecutive championship.

The Chiefs are leading the Texans 20-12 as of this story's writing. However, there are still over 11 minutes remaining in the game so anything can happen. It projects to be an exciting finish as the Texans hope to pull off a shocking upset against the defending champions.

If the Chiefs are able to move on, it will be interesting to see if Caitlin Clark continues to attend Chiefs games with Taylor Swift. It certainly wouldn't be surprising given her fandom of the team.