Will Taylor Swift be cheering on Travis Kelce during the Kansas City Chiefs first playoff game? The Chiefs will be facing the Houston Texans on Saturday, Jan. 18 at 4:30 EST in Arrowhead Stadium. The teams previously played one another last month where the Chiefs defeated the Texans 27-19.

As for Swift, she was in attendance to the December 2024 game which also took place at Arrowhead and it is most likely that she will be in attendance later on today as well. Travis Kelce, who has been dating the global superstar since 2023, teased on his guest appearance at Pat McAfee's eponymous show that Swift will be in attendance.

“Is there going to be an aura in that place, a little bit extra? You know what we're talking about,” host Pat McAfee asked Kelce about Swift's possible appearance at the playoff game.

“Oh yeah, you know it, baby,” Kelce responded. “It's playoff football, man.”

McAfee added that sports betters count on Swift to appear at Chiefs games since she has a high percentage rate of the team winning when she attended the games. So far, Swift has attended 20 games, and out of those, only three games the Chiefs have lost. The last match that Swift attended was on Dec. 21 when the Chiefs played the Houston Texans.

“Hey, is she undefeated?” he asked Kelce. “She rolls into that stadium, I just want to let you know what live bettors do. They see her walk into that stadium and immediately open the phone, like, ‘Yup, Chiefs are about to win.' That is just literally the feel.”

How Taylor Swift Supports Travis Kelce

Last week, Kelce gushed about how much he is loving his life right now which includes Swift supporting him through the busiest time of his career.

“I’m enjoying all aspects of life that’s for d*mn sure man,” Kelce laughed as he told Stephen A. Smith about his life at the moment.

“Me and Taylor are happy and I couldn’t be happier to have that confidence and comfort off the field,” he added. “[I have] all the support I could ever ask for in the stadium.”

Since the couple began dating in 2023, it has been a public phenomenon every time each of them supports one another in their respective fields. Swift has attended over a dozen NFL games in support of Kelce since they began dating and even with a modified schedule due to safety concerns at away games she has still been there to support him.

Back in October, a source told Page Six that Swift will not be attending away games this season.

“She’s not going anywhere unless she knows the venue intimately and it has been thoroughly scouted and secured in advance,” a source told the outlet.

Kelce has supported Swift during her 2023-2024 Eras Tour and even hopped on planes several times to cheer her on. The tight end attended concerts in Buenos Aires, Australia, London, Paris, and more.

“That’s why I wanted to be at the concerts supporting her and being there for her and making sure she feels comfortable and supported in everything she is doing in life,” he said.

Smith claimed that he also attended the Eras Tour and that it was one of “the greatest concerts [he] had ever been to” — which the tight end wholeheartedly agreed with.

“It’s off the chain,” the athlete replied.