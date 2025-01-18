Gracie Hunt, daughter of Kansas City Chiefs executive officer, Clark Hunt, is spilling the beans on how it is to have Taylor Swift at the games.

Hunt opened up to PEOPLE about how “absolutely incredible” Swift is and how “kind” she is to everyone.

“The whole world knows,” Hunt told the publication, adding, “And it's been such a special time to have her be a part of Chiefs Kingdom. She is just as beautiful and wonderful as you'd ever imagine her to be, so smart and intelligent.”

Hunt, who is just 25, told the outlet that she grew up listening to Swift's music and how unreal it is to hang out with her at the games.

“Sometimes it feels a little bit surreal because you and I grew up watching her and falling in love with her music, and so did so much of the world.”

Swift so far has been to over a dozen Chiefs games since she began dating Travis Kelce in 2023.

“It's just been so special to have her be a part of Chiefs Kingdom,” Hunt said.

When Swift arrives at Arrowhead, she is always photographed entering the stadium with some of the flyest looks. Hunt has taken notice of Swift's incredible style and has but the popstar on her radar not only when it comes to her discography.

“If there's anyone's game day looks, who I'm definitely dialed into, it's Taylor's,” she reveals.

“I love seeing Brittany [Mahomes]'s and all the other wives. My mom always crushes it too,” she continues. “But then when Taylor walks in, we're all like, ‘What was the fit?'” Of Swift, Hunt adds, “She crushes it, and I absolutely love seeing her game day style.”

Not only has Swift's addition to the Chiefs nation been extra special for Hunt, she also credited the pop star for growing the franchise’s reach by an estimated 30 to 40 percent since she and Kelce went public in September 2023, Outkick reports.

Clark Hunt and his wife Tavia Shackles Hunt also share another daughter Ava, and one son, Knobel. Gracie is the oldest and while potentially working for the Chiefs could be a part of her future she is not going to jump at the opportunity right now.

“When it comes to the Chiefs, there's no ‘I' in ‘team,'” Gracie Hunt told PEOPLE. “It's not about me.

“I am certainly so fulfilled by all the things that I have created for myself opportunity-wise outside of football. But it's been a pleasure to be a part of something that's greater than myself, to serve where there's room and need, and to be their number one fan.”

“I'd say the beauty about our family organization is that there's a place for everyone,” she added.

When Will Taylor Swift Attend Another Chiefs Game?

The Chiefs have their first playoff game on Saturday, Jan. 18 at 4:30 EST against the Houston Texans. The teams previously played one another last month where the Chiefs defeated the Texans 27-19.

Kelce teased that Swift would be in attendance as she was for the game last month against the Texans to cheer him on.

“Is there going to be an aura in that place, a little bit extra? You know what we're talking about,” host Pat McAfee asked Kelce about Swift's possible appearance at the playoff game last week.

“Oh yeah, you know it, baby,” Kelce responded. “It's playoff football, man.”