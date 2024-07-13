INDIANAPOLIS — Former Indiana Fever 2024 second-round pick Celeste Taylor was back in Gainbridge Fieldhouse Friday night despite being cut by the franchise almost three weeks ago. What was the rookie doing there? Wearing purple, orange, and black for the Phoenix Mercury.

The Mercury announced Friday morning that they signed Taylor to a seven-day contract. Taylor said her agent has been active. On July 10, Taylor also signed with the Sydney Flames on an international deal. But that season doesn’t start for months, giving her time to help the Mercury.

Four Phoenix guards were out for Friday night’s contest with the Fever. Natasha Cloud and Diana Tuarasi especially have been key contributors for Phoenix this season. The other two guards out due to injuries still created voids in the depth chart. It was the best window for Taylor.

“I wouldn’t say it’s strange,” Taylor said pregame courtside about being back. “I don’t know. It’s kind of fun. I get to see people that I played with, the coaches and so just excited to have the opportunity to play with Phoenix and very thankful that they took the opportunity on me.”

As Taylor sat with the Mercury, there didn’t look to be any bitterness in her expression or her responses. Back on June 25, Fever forward Damiris Dantas was activated after recovering from an MCL injury. It put the Fever over the 12-player WNBA roster limit and therefore, Taylor was released.

“I think playing in the W, you always have to be ready for anything,” Taylor said Friday about her reaction to being cut. “In my head, you think you’re prepared for something like that. Obviously it sucks. It was great playing with them and being with them and being around them. I really enjoy the organization. But things happen, so you just have to keep moving on… always trying to be ready.”

How Celeste Taylor performed in the 95-86 loss to Fever

Taylor said that in her time before signing with Phoenix, she has been in the gym and tried to stay as in-form as possible. She didn’t stay in Indianapolis after being cut and went to New York right after. Though the Mercury announced the signing Friday, Taylor said she was with the team Thursday night. Regardless, it didn’t leave much time to get integrated within the team’s system.

Taylor’s 24 minutes of playing time was the second-fewest for Phoenix, only ahead of the injured Brittney Griner who departed midway through the second quarter and didn’t return. Taylor was frequently matched up with former rookie teammate Caitlin Clark and totaled five assists, some in tight windows too. Twice, they traded off making flashy plays on back-to-back possessions.

Taylor’s final statline was one point, three rebounds, five assists, two steals and one turnover in the dying minute. She shot 0-for-3 from the field. It wasn’t dazzling by any means, but it was the first playing-time jump on short notice. Rookies in the second and third rounds of the Draft have to scrap for playing time. Taylor only played in five games with the Fever, averaging 3.2 minutes.

Caitlin Clark has kind words on facing her former teammate

Clark could only smile as she was asked postgame about what it was like facing Taylor.

“It’s kind of weird,” Clark said, smiling. “I’m happy for her though. She’s a tremendous player and obviously a tremendous person. I had so much fun when she was here with us and in Indy. She was a heck of a teammate. And I think that’s a great person to sign… I know she just got with [Phoenix] yesterday and I thought she honestly came out and played a really good game.”

Clark then tried to see through the box score. Taylor got her first steal in 81 seconds too.

“She only had one point, but she was a +10 in a game at a point where we’re up 30,” Clark added. “That’s just Celeste. I’ve been her teammate multiple times. She’s gonna do a lot of different things on the floor and play as hard as she can. I’m just really happy for her.”

The Mercury have two more games in the span of Taylor’s brief contract. But then, it’s the month-long WNBA Olympic Break and decision time for Phoenix if it wants to keep the rookie.