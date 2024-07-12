The Phoenix Mercury take on Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever. Our WNBA odds series has our Mercury Fever prediction, odds, and pick. Find out how to watch Mercury Fever.

The Indiana Fever had been playing really good basketball over the past few weeks. They moved up in the standings. They scored some impressive victories, including and especially over the WNBA-leading New York Liberty. That win over New York was a comeback win, too. The Fever trailed by six late in the game and then uncorked a 10-0 run to steal that game. Caitlin Clark and her teammates have been growing in confidence and feeling much more comfortable in their roles. Clark needed time to adjust to the pro game, and she has undeniably become a much better player over the past month after being thrown into the fire in May and early June. The Fever's second 10 games in this 40-game WNBA regular season were miles better than their first 10 games. As Indiana prepared to play the 5-17 Washington Mystics on Wednesday, it seemed that Indiana was in position to take yet another step up in the standings and solidify its playoff position.

Instead, the Fever were shockingly bad. Clark stuffed the stat sheet and did her part, but none of her teammates helped her out, a familiar theme in this 2024 Indiana season. The Fever fell behind by more than 20 points before scrambling in the fourth quarter thanks to an offensive flurry from Clark. They got within three points in the final half-minute but committed a turnover and lost. It was a brutal setback after weeks of good basketball. Now we get to see if the Fever can bounce back.

The Phoenix Mercury will have something to prove in this game. They led the Fever by 15 points a few weeks ago in Phoenix, and then by six points in the final 3:30, but they let the game slip away. They were awful in the final three minutes as the persistent Fever — doing what they did in their win over the New York Liberty — made another late surge to prevail. The Mercury and Diana Taurasi need to show they can stand up to the Fever. It's not about Diana versus Caitlin; it's about the Mercury affirming themselves as part of the top half of the 12-team WNBA. A loss here will make people downgrade the Mercury as a team unworthy of being included with the Las Vegas Aces and Seattle Storm as a team which can cause trouble in the WNBA playoffs.

Here are the Mercury-Fever WNBA Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Odds: Mercury-Fever Odds

Phoenix Mercury: -3 (-110)

Indiana Fever: +3 (-110)

Over: 173 (-112)

Under: 173 (-108)

How to Watch Mercury vs Caitlin Clark, Fever

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

TV: ION

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Mercury Could Cover The Spread

The memory of the loss at home to the Fever will strongly motivate the Mercury in this game. Everyone in that Phoenix locker room should be supremely focused on not enduring substantial midgame lapses, and on not letting Caitlin Clark control the game the way she did in the second half of that game in Phoenix a few weeks ago. If Phoenix is as good as it thinks it is — and as it expects to become — it will win this game and, most likely, cover the spread. If the Merc were good enough to take a 15-point lead against the Fever, they can surely win by at least four points here.

Why The Fever Could Cover The Spread

The Fever are also going to be motivated after their no-show against Washington on Wednesday. That was a brutal performance for every non-Caitlin Clark Indiana player. Expect a far, far better performance here, which should enable Indiana to cover and possibly win straight up.

Final Mercury-Fever Prediction & Pick

Both teams have a lot to play for, and both teams are inconsistent right now. Stay away from this game.

Click Here for more betting news & predictions

Final Mercury-Fever Prediction & Pick: Fever +3