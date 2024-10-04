Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark was one vote off being the unanimous winner of the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year, with Angel Reese receiving just one vote. It was no surprise to see Clark win the award and she already received numerous messages from other players across the league. Even Indiana Pacers stars Tyrese Haliburton, Myles Turner, and Obi Toppin congratulated Clark for her historic campaign.

San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul also sent Clark a special message on Thursday through an Instagram post, giving the youngster her flowers and sending some advice her way ahead of her first WNBA offseason.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Paul (@cp3)

CP3 also won Rookie of the Year in the NBA way back in 2006 and told Clark that he was focused on getting stronger after proving his worth in Year 1. The Point God knew that Caitlin Clark had lofty expectations coming out of college and she exceeded them, making it very clear that she's the real deal who is going to be one of the best players to ever step foot in the WNBA.

Clark literally broke over 20 records in the '24 season, finishing with averages of 19.2 points, 8.4 assists, and 5.7 rebounds on 41.7% shooting from the field. She single-handedly brought more eyes to the WNBA after shining at the college level with the University of Iowa. The women's game has skyrocketed in popularity, much in part to Clark and Reese as well.

On top of her personal accolades, Clark also took the Fever back to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. While it ended in a first-round sweep at the hands of the Connecticut Sun, it's clear Indiana has a franchise cornerstone to build around for many years to come.

We can't wait to see just how much Caitlin Clark will improve in the future.