The Caitlin Clark effect was in full force in the 2024 WNBA season, with the Indiana Fever star making an immediate impact in her first campaign. By no surprise, the former Iowa standout was also named the Rookie of the Year, finishing just one vote off being the unanimous winner. Angel Reese received only one vote.

Following the announcement, Indiana Pacers stars Tyrese Haliburton, Obi Toppin, and Myles Turner gave Clark credit for her historic season:

Expand Tweet

Clark broke numerous records in Year 1 and is already the most popular player in the WNBA. She's brought more eyes to the league and the best is still yet to come from the guard.

More to come on this story.