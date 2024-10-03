The 2024 WNBA season was filled with excitement from the league's rookie class. Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese and Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark broke several records and greatly impacted their teams. In the middle of the season, Reese and Clark were both early candidates for the league's Rookie of the Year Award. However, after AP awarded Clark the honor, she earned the official WNBA award in early October.

Clark won the WNBA's Rookie of the Year award with 66 of 67 votes. How many votes did Angel Reese receive? Well, Reese was the one rookie who prevented Clark's unanimous selection, getting one of the 67 votes.

The Sky rookie went stride for stride with Caitlin Clark early on

Reese made a strong case for herself to win the prestigious rookie award during a stretch spanning June and July. On July 2., Reese learned she earned a spot on the WNBA All-Star team. She had just come off a June Rookie of the Month run when she averaged 14.5 points and 13.2 rebounds per game. She secured double-digit rebounds in all 11 games during the month — the second-most consecutive games with 10+ rebounds all time. She also led the league in rebounds per game.

Unfortunately, Reese suffered a season-ending wrist that ended her run in early September. The Sky struggled in late August and into September with Reese, but without her, they struggled even more and failed to make the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Fever rookie Caitlin Clark stayed healthy and helped lead her team to a sixth-place playoff berth. Like Reese, Clark broke numerous records including the single-season assist barrier On Sep. 18, Clark amassed 225 assists, passing former Sacramento Monarchs guard Tina Pencheiro's mark.

Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark achieved amazing things during their rookie years. Hopefully, Reese will continue to undergo a safe and efficient injury recovery and Clark can stay healthy. The two stars' futures in the WNBA look bright.